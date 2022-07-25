Bajaj Pulsar Sales Breakup June 2022 – 125, 150, 160, 200, 250cc

Bajaj Pulsar has seen outstanding YoY and MoM growth both in domestic and global markets in June 2022

Two-wheeler sales in June saw positive YoY growth of 20.6 percent with most automakers posting a YoY sales growth. Bajaj Auto was the 4th best-selling two wheeler maker in the country with its Pulsar brand being most in demand.

Bajaj Pulsar brand has models ranging from 125-250cc. In June 2022, the company also introduced the new Pulsar N160 with revised styling and added features. It is priced at Rs 1,22,840 lakh (ex-showroom) which is around Rs 5,000 higher as compared to the price tag seen on the Pulsar NS 160.

Bajaj Pulsar Sales Breakup June 2022

Pulsar’s domestic sales in June 2022 increased both YoY and MoM. On a YoY basis, sales stood at 83,723 units, up 5.78 percent over 79,150 units sold in June 2021 leading to a 4,573 unit volume growth. MoM domestic sales on the other hand, improved by 20.92 percent from 69,241 units sold in May 2022.

Bajaj Pulsar 125cc was most in demand with a 61.58 percent share and 51,554 units sold in June 2022, up 9.07 percent over 47,266 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 8.59 percent from 56,396 units sold in May 2022. At No. 2 was Pulsar 150cc with a 28.97 sales de-growth in June 2022 to 16,976 units as against 23,901 units sold in June 2021. The Pulsar 150cc currently commands a 20.28 percent share up from 9.58 percent held in May 2022 when sales stood at 6,632 units.

Bajaj Pulsar 160,180, 200cc models saw a 233.15 percent YoY increase in demand to 14,802 units in June 2022 while MoM sales increased 139.63 percent from 6,177 units sold in May 2022. Share percentage also increased from 8.92 percent in May 2022 to 17.68 percent in the past month. Domestic sales of Pulsar 220F/250 dipped 88.95 percent YoY to 391 units from 3,540 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales saw a 986.11 percent growth from 36 units sold in May 2022.

No Pulsar Sales Jun-22 Jun-21 Growth % YoY 1 125 51,554 47,266 9.07 2 150 16,976 23,901 -28.97 3 160, 180, 200 14,802 4,443 233.15 4 220F / 250 391 3,540 -88.95 – Total 83,723 79,150 5.78

Bajaj Pulsar Exports June 2022

Exports also posted YoY and MoM growth of 54.62 percent and 65.43 percent respectively with 40,205 units shipped in June 2022. The company had exported 26,003 units in June 2021 and 24,303 units in May 2022 and each of the models in the Pulsar lineup saw growth.

In global markets, it was the Pulsar 150cc that commanded most attention. Exports stood at 18,144 units, up 93.89 percent over 9,358 units shipped in June 2021. It was an 8,786 unit volume growth with the Pulsar 150 holding a 45.13 percent share. MoM sales improved by 136.62 percent from 7,668 units sold in May 2022.

Exports of Bajaj Pulsar 160, 180 and 200cc bikes saw a 28.11 percent YoY growth to 16,273 units in June 2022, up from 12,702 units in June 2021. MoM sales increased 35.94 percent from 11,971 units sold in May 2022. Exports of Bajaj Pulsar 125cc (4,188 units) and 220F/250 (1,600 units) saw a 51.08 percent and 36.64 percent YoY increase respectively. MoM sales were up 9.29 percent and 92.31 percent respectively from 3,832 units and 832 units shipped in May 2022.

Bajaj Pulsar Total (Sales + Exports) June 2022

Bajaj Pulsar sales (domestic + exports) increased 17.85 percent YoY to 1,23,928 units, up from 1,05,153 units sold in June 2021. This was an 18,775 unit volume growth. MoM sales were up 32.48 percent over 93,544 units sold in May 2022.

Pulsar 125 accounted for the most sales of 55,742 units, up 11.40 percent over 50,038 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales however, dropped 7.45 percent when compared to 60,228 units sold in May 2022. Total sales of Pulsar 150cc was at 35,120 units in June 2022, up 5.60 percent from 33,259 units sold in June 2021 and up 145.59 percent MoM over 14,300 units sold in May 2022.

Pulsar 160/180/200 sales increased 81.25 percent YoY to 31,075 units from 17,145 units sold in June 2021 while on a MoM basis, sales increased 71.23 percent from 18,148 units sold in May 2022. 220F/250cc sales dipped YoY by 57.74 percent to 1,991 units from 4,711 units sold in June 2021 while sales improved 129.38 percent MoM from 868 units sold in May 2022.