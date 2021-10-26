Bajaj Pulsar Sales Breakup Sep 2021 – 125, 150, 160, 180, 200, 220F

Bajaj Pulsar domestic sales dipped 11.82 percent in September 2021 while exports grew by 4.28 percent in a MoM basis

Bajaj Auto finished 4th on the list of best-selling two wheeler makers in India in September 2021. It was preceded by Hero MotoCorp, Honda and TVS. Bajaj Auto reported total sales of 1,73,945 units in September 2021, relating to a YoY de-growth of 20.75 percent, as against 2,19,500 units sold in September 2020. MoM growth was more positive as compared to 1,57,971 units sold in August 2021.

Though Bajaj Pulsar contributed significant number to total domestic sales last month, every variant suffered significant de-growth. It was a YoY sales de-growth of 43.55 percent in domestic markets to 57,974 units as against 1,02,698 units sold in September 2020.

On a MoM basis, sales dipped 11.82 percent with 65,747 units sold in August 2021. Exports on the other hand suffered a YoY de-growth of 19.16 percent to 35,710 units from 44,175 units sold in September 2020. However, it noted a 4.28 percent MoM growth over 34,243 units shipped in August 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar Sales Breakup Sep 2021

Bajaj Pulsar 125 was a favorite in domestic markets. The company sold 39,081 units in September 2021, down from 51,540 units sold in September 2020. Sales numbers improved in a MoM basis by 19.66 percent over 32,659 units sold in August 2021.

Next in line was the Pulsar 150 of which the company sold 11,082 units in domestic markets last month. This was a YoY de-growth of 71.12 percent over 38,366 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales also dipped significantly by 54.32 percent over 24,261 units sold in August 2021.

YoY sales of the 220F along with that of 160, 180 and 200 also dipped 19.72 percent and 51.75 percent respectively. MoM sales were down 1.27 percent for the 220F and down 20.24 percent for the Pulsar 160,180 and 200.

Bajaj Auto is set to launch the new Pulsar 250 and Pulsar 250F in India on 28th October. The models have been spied on test and besides being the biggest Pulsar yet, it is also slated to be the most expensive of the Pulsar series with an expected price close to Rs 1.60 lakh.

Bajaj Pulsar Exports Sep 2021

In global markets, it was the Pulsar 160, 180 and 200 that scaled the list. Sales however dipped YoY to 16,254 units, a de-growth of 6.37 percent over 17,359 units sold in September 2020. MoM sales noted a 3.17 percent growth over 15,754 units shipped in August 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 exports dipped 22.38 percent YoY to 14,064 units in September 2021, down from 18,120 units shipped in September 2020. MoM exports grew 20.81 percent over 11,641 units sold in August 2021. Exports of Pulsar 125 also fell on a YoY basis by 13.54 percent to 5,008 units, down from 5,792 units shipped in September 2020. MoM sales grew by 15.07 percent over 4,352 units sold in August 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F did not find many takers in global markets either in August or September 2021. Sales dipped to 384 units in September 2021, down 86.78 percent over 2,904 units sold in September 2020. MoM sales also fell significantly by 84.62 percent over 2,496 units shipped in August 2021.