Bajaj Pulsar Sales, Exports Breakup Aug 2021 – 125, 150, 160, 180, 200, 220F

Bajaj Auto has been retailing the Pulsar brand of sporty commuter motorcycles for two decades now. From an entity for the local market, the Pulsar brand has helped Bajaj reach international status with increasing exports over the years. Currently, Bajaj retails eight derivatives of Pulsar models in India with six different engine displacements.

Bajaj Pulsar Aug 2021 Domestic Sales- Pulsar 125 Leads Charts

The Chakan-based manufacturer was able to dispatch 65,747 units of Pulsar motorcycles to dealerships across India last month. This was 21,455 units less than August last year and 653 units less than July this year. It has resulted in a YoY decline of 24.60 percent and MoM growth of 1 percent.

The entry-level Pulsar 125 witnessed sales volume of 32,659 units in August 2021. In comparison, 34,667 units of Pulsar 125 were sold in July this year which translated to MoM decline of 5.79 percent. On the other hand, 43,493 units of the motorcycle were sold in August last year which resulted in YoY decline of 24.91 percent. Next in line was Pulsar 150 which raked in a volume of 24,261 units last month.

In July 2021, the monthly sales figure stood at 21,355 which led to MoM growth of 12.66 percent. During August last year, Bajaj sold 29,777 units of Pulsar 150 which resulted in a YoY decline of 18.52 percent. The bikemaker dispatched a cumulative 4,666 units of Pulsar 160, Pulsar 180 and Pulsar 200 in August this year. These figures stood at 5,408 units in July this year and 8,374 units in August last year which has transpired to MoM decline of 13.72 percent and YoY decline of 44.28 percent.

Last month, Bajaj sold 4,161 units of the flagship Pulsar 220F as opposed to 3,484 units dispatched the previous month. This resulted in MoM growth of 19.43 percent. During August last year, Bajaj dispatched 5,558 units of the semi-faired motorcycle which has led to YoY growth of 25.13 percent.

Pulsar 160, 180, 200 Lead Exports Chart

The company exported a total of 34,243 units of Pulsar bikes in August this year as opposed to 28,628 units during the same period last year. This translated to YoY growth of 19.61 percent. In July 2021, Bajaj shipped 35,371 units to overseas markets which resulted in a 3.19 percent MoM decline. The chart was led by the 160cc, 180cc and 200cc segments of Pulsar which witnessed 15,754 units exported last month.

Bajaj dispatched 14,965 units of Pulsar bikes from this segment which has led to YoY growth of 5.27 percent. In August last year, 11,246 units were exported from this space which translated to a YoY growth of 40.09 percent. 11,641 units of Pulsar 150 were shipped overseas last month as opposed to 12,514 units during the same month last year. This led to YoY degrowth of 6.98 percent.

The bikemaker exported 4,352 units of Pulsar 125 and 2,496 units of Pulsar 220F in August this year. Both motorcycles registered YoY growths of 17.12 percent and 116.67 percent. While Pulsar 125 recorded MoM growth of 3.03 percent, Pulsar 220F witnessed an MoM decline of 9.37 percent.