Bajaj Pulsar Sales, Exports Breakup Feb 2021 – 125, 150, 180, 200, 220

The Pulsar 125 was the most sold motorcycle within the Bajaj Pulsar domestic lineup

Bajaj Auto domestic and export sales figures for the Pulsar range for Feb 2021 have been detailed. In domestic market, it was the Pulsar 125 and 150 that commanded their sales charts while in global markets, the 160, 180, 200 found most buyers.

Domestic sales stood at 81,454 units in Feb 21, up 7.65 percent over 75,669 units sold in Feb 20. MoM sales however, dipped 16.53 percent from 97,580 units sold in Jan 21.

Domestic Sales

It may be seen that in both counts, it was the Pulsar 125 and 150 that claimed top spots. The entry level offering saw sales of 39,323 units in Feb 21, up 256.48 percent over 11,031 units sold in Feb 20 while MoM sales suffered a de-growth of 16.48 percent as against 47,080 units sold in Jan 21 even as percentage share has increased marginally from 48.25 held in Jan 21 to 48.28 percent as on date.

This was followed at No. 2 by the Pulsar 150 which noted de-growth both in terms of YoY and MoM sales. Currently commanding a share of 31.37 percent in the brand lineup, sales of the Pulsar 150 dipped 48.74 percent YoY to 25,550 units while MoM sales dipped 21.29 percent as against 32,460 units sold in Jan 21.

For 2021, Bajaj Auto is planning to refresh the Pulsar 150 range with new colour options. The Pulsar 150 is currently presented three variants – 150 Neon, 150 standard model, and 150 Twin Disc.

The Pulsar 160, 180 and 200 range noted an increase of 45.90 percent to 11,643 units in Feb 21 as against 7,980 units sold in the same month of the previous year while in Jan 21 sales stood at 11,730 units, a marginal 0.74 percent MoM de-growth. Of the Pulsar 220F, the company noted de-growth YoY and MoM at 27.56 percent and 21.74 percent respectively. Sales stood at 4,938 units in Feb 21, down from 6,817 units sold in Feb 21 while Jan 21 sales were at 6,310 units.

Bajaj Pulsar Exports

Where exports of the Bajaj Pulsar range was concerned, the past month saw the 160,180 and 200 variants more in demand. Total exports stood at 30,863 units, up from 19,200 units exported in Feb 20 while MoM exports dipped 13.61 percent from 35,724 units exported in Jan 21.

YoY exports increased for each of the variants in the Pulsar lineup except for the 220F Exports of the 160,180 and 200 stood at 14,689 units, up 73.69 percent over 8,457 units exported in Feb 21 though exports in Jan 21 had stood at 18,056 units, relating to a 18.65 percent MoM de-growth.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 was at No.2 and the 125 at No.3 with 93.77 percent and 72.26 percent growth in terms of YoY exports. The Pulsar 125 also noted a MoM growth by 34.30 percent with 3,458 units sold in Jan 21 while exports of the Pulsar 150 dipped 15.59 percent following 12,674 units exported in Jan 21.

The flagship Pulsar 220F saw diminishing exports both on YoY and MoM basis. Exports which had stood at 2,526 units in Feb 20 dipped 67.06 percent to 832 units in Feb 21 while Jan exports were at 1,536 units. The company now seeks to expand its Pulsar brand of motorcycles by launching new models in 180cc, 250cc and 400cc categories.