Bajaj Pulsar Sales, Exports Breakup March 2021 – 125, 150, 160, 180, 200, 220F

Pulsar has registered positive YoY growth in both domestic market and exports

Preferred for its powerful performance and competitive pricing, Pulsar range has been one of the bestselling products in Bajaj Auto’s portfolio. Pulsar range is loved in the country as well as in overseas markets. Bajaj has continuously updated the Pulsar range to keep it relevant to evolving market dynamics.

Bajaj Pulsar domestic sales March 2021 – Pulsar 125 leads

In March, a total of 75,999 units were sold in domestic market. YoY growth is 47.70%, as compared to 51,454 units sold in March last year. However, MoM growth is negative at -6.70%, as compared to 81,454 units sold in February 2021.

Pulsar 125 is the top selling product in the range in March with sales of 41,956 units. YoY sales growth is up by 178.61%, as compared to 15,059 units sold in March last year. Percentage share in sales is at 55.21%. Pulsar 125 MoM growth is also positive at 6.70%, as compared to 39,323 units sold in February 2021.

At number two is Pulsar 150 with 19,556 units sold in March 2021. YoY growth is down by -19.54%, as compared to 24,305 units sold in March last year. Percentage share in sales is at 25.73%. Pulsar 150 MoM sales growth is also negative at -23.46%. Sales in February 2021 were higher at 25,550 units. Pulsar 150 will soon be getting two new colour options of Moon White and Matte Red. The graphics will also be updated.

Combined sales of Pulsar 160, 180, and 200 is at 9,315 units in March 2021. YoY growth is 25.62%, as compared to 7,415 units sold in March last year. Share in sales is at 12.26%. MoM sales are down by -19.99%, as compared to 11,643 units sold in February 2021.

Pulsar 220F is next with sales of 5,172 units in March 2021. YoY growth is at 10.63%, as compared to 4,675 units sold in March last year. Pulsar 220F share in sales is at 6.81%. MoM growth is positive at 4.74%, as compared to 4,938 units sold in February 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar exports March 2021

Pulsar exports were at 26,256 units in March, which is YoY growth of 67.05%. Exports during March last year stood at 15,717 units. Pulsar exports MoM growth is down by -14.93%, as compared to 30,863 units exported in February 2021.

In international markets, the most in demand motorcycles in March include Pulsar 160, 180 and 200. A total of 7,760 units were exported, which is YoY growth of 46.55%. Second bestseller is Pulsar 150 with exports of 13,588 units. YoY growth is at 86.85%, as compared to 7,272 units exported in March last year.

Pulsar 125 is next with exports of 3,364 units. YoY growth is at 49.25%, as compared to 2,254 units exported in March last year. Pulsar 220F is fourth with exports of 1,544 units. YoY growth is at 72.32%. In terms of MoM, only Pulsar 150 and 220F have positive growth.