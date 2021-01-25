Bajaj Pulsar Sales, Exports Dec 2020 – 125, 150, 180F, 220F, NS160, NS200, RS200

The Bajaj Pulsar brand of commuter bikes has seen increased demand both in domestic and export markets in the past month

Bajaj Auto Limited reported total sales of 1,28,642 units in December 2020, up from 1,24,125 units sold in Dec 19. This was a 3.6 percent growth even as the company reported a 0.42 percent decline in market share from 11.82 percent to 11.41 percent. The two wheeler maker finished fourth in the lineup among best-selling two wheelers manufacturers in the country behind Hero, Honda and TVS.

Bajaj Pulsar Brand

The Bajaj Pulsar brand consists of 7 models in a price range of Rs.71,616 for the Pulsar 125, going up to the most expensive Pulsar RS200 sports bike available at Rs.1,52,179. The entire range offers high value for money, both in terms of performance and maintenance and is hence considered an important brand for Bajaj Auto. Their stand in terms of sales in December 2020 can be seen from the attached table.

Pulsar sales in domestic markets in Dec 20 increased 48.08 percent to 75,421 units as against 50,931 units sold in Dec 19. MoM sales however, dipped 28.10 percent as compared to 1,04,904 units sold in Nov 20. Every model in the Pulsar lineup noted MoM de-growth.

The Pulsar 125 was the most sold model in the Pulsar lineup with a YoY growth of 183.03 percent to 42,686 units in Dec 20. Even as sales of the Pulsar 150 dipped 25.47 percent to 19,958 units, sales of the Pulsar 160,180 and 200 increased to 8,279 units, up 58.51 percent as compared to 5,223 units sold in Dec 19.

The Pulsar 220F also noted a surge in sales to 4,498 units sold in the past month. For the 2021 model year, the company has introduced several updates on the 220F with an updated instrument cluster giving better and clearer readouts. The new Pulsar 220F is priced at Rs.1.25 lakhs and competes against the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Bajaj Pulsar Exports

Every model in the Bajaj Pulsar lineup noted increased exports both in terms of YoY and MoM except for the Pulsar 125 which saw a 21.74 percent de-growth in Dec 20 over exports in Nov 20.

Commanding the export list were the Pulsar 160, 180 and 200, with 42.27 percent market share and growth in terms of exports by 16.98 percent YoY. Total shipments to global markets stood at 15,573 units, up from 13,312 units shipped in Dec 19. MoM exports increased 9.68 percent as compared to 14,198 units exported in Nov 20.

Pulsar 150, 125 and 220F all noted increased YoY exports with exports of the Pulsar 150 noting a 100 percent increase from 7,008 units exported in Dec 19 to 14,043 units shipped in the past month. MoM exports were equally promising except for the Pulsar 125 which noted a 212.74 percent de-growth in Dec 20 to 4,555 units over 5,820 units exported in Nov 20.

Earlier this month, Bajaj Auto increased prices across the Pulsar range. This was following the previous price hike that happened less than a month ago. Almost the entire Pulsar range except for the Pulsar 125 (drum variant) and RS 200 have seen a surge in prices. The price hike varies between Rs. 1,000 and a little over Rs. 2,000. However, Bajaj reduced price of Pulsar 125 Neon by Rs. 506 for an earlier Rs.72,122 to Rs 71,616.