Bajaj Pulsar Sales, Exports July 2021 – 125, 150, 160, 180, 200, 220F

Bajaj sales in domestic market were led by the Pulsar 125 in July 2021, while export lists saw Pulsar 160, 180 and 200 in top form

Pulsar range has been Bajaj Auto’s leading brand for over 2 decades and continues to attract buyers especially in the sporty commuter segment. In July 2021, the Bajaj Pulsar range noted de-growth in terms of domestic sales while exports grew significantly both in terms of YoY and MoM basis.

Bajaj Pulsar Domestic Sales

Total Pulsar sales in domestic markets stood at 65,094 units in July 2021, down 11.84 percent over 73,836 units sold in July 2020. It was Pulsar 125 that ruled the sales charts and the only variant to post positive sales.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 sales stood at 34,667 units in July 2021, up 14.73 percent over 30,217 units sold in July 2020. Pulsar 125 currently commands a 53.26 percent share. On a MoM basis, Pulsar 25 sales dipped 26.66 percent from 47,266 units sold in June 2021 when share stood at 59.72 percent.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 sales dipped in the past month to 21,535 units, down 29.58 percent over 30,582 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales also fell 9.90 percent as against 23,901 units sold in June 2021.

Taking into account domestic sales of Bajaj Pulsar 160, 180 and 200, sales fell 33.94 percent YoY to 5,408 units, down from 8,187 units sold in the same month of the previous year. These three models however fared better in terms of MoM sales with 21.72 percent growth reported following sales of 4,443 units sold in June 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F sales stood at 3,484 units in July 2021, down 28.16 percent over 4,850 units sold in domestic markets in July 2020. There was also a marginal dip in MoM sales at 1.58 percent with 3,540 units sold in June 2021.

The biggest Pulsar yet is set to launch in November 2021. This is being referred to as the Pulsar 250F which will be based on a new platform. Set to be priced at around Rs 1.4 lakhs, the Pulsar 250F will compete with KTM Duke 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 SF.

Bajaj Pulsar Exports

Exports of Bajaj Pulsar range saw a total of 35,371 units shipped in July 2021, up 194.22 percent over 12,022 units exported in July 2020. MoM exports also surged 36 percent over 26,003 units exported in June 2021. It was the 160,180 and 200 variants that noted higher demand in global markets with an increase of 198.82 percent YoY to 14,965 units, up from 5,008 units exported in July 2020. MoM exports also increased 17.82 percent from 12,702 units shipped in June 2021.

Exports of Bajaj Pulsar 150, 125 and 220F also noted significant growth. Pulsar 150 exports were up 218.95 percent to 13,428 units in the past month, up from 4,210 units shipped in July 2020 while MoM exports saw a 43.49 percent increase over 9,358 units of June 2021.

It was a 50.64 percent YoY increase for the Bajaj Pulsar 125 to 4,224 units in July 2021 while in July 2020 2,804 units had been exported. MoM exports increased 52.38 percent over 2,772 units shipped in June 2021. Noting the least exports among the Bajaj Pulsar range was the 220F with 2,754 units shipped in the past month, with a 135.18 percent MoM increase over 1,171 units exported in June 2021.