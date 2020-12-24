Bajaj Pulsar Sales, Exports Register Record Growth – Nov 2020

Today, Bajaj Pulsar range is offered in motorcycles ranging from 125 cc to 220 cc

Pulsar has been one iconic brand for Bajaj Auto ever since its inception almost two decades back. First launched in 2001 in its 150cc iteration, Pulsar was one of the first sporty commuter motorcycles in India which laid the foundation for this segment.

Twenty years down the line, the sporty commuter bike segment is raging hot and Pulsar continues to dominate this space. As far as November 2020, the brand which is spread across six different engine configurations is still going strong and continues to grow both in domestic and overseas markets.

Domestic Market

In domestic market, Pulsar sales were led by its smallest version, i.e., Pulsar 125 with a cumulative sales of 56,549 units last month. During the same period last year, Bajaj sold 20,193 units of Pulsar 125 which meant a massive YoY growth of 180.04 percent.

This was followed by Pulsar 150 which raked in 30,719 units for the Chakan-based bikemaker in November 2020. Interestingly, it witnessed a drop in sales from 33,933 units from November 2019 which meant a decline in YoY growth by 9.47 percent.

The sportier segment of Pulsar NS160, Pulsar 180, Pulsar RS200 and Pulsar NS200 combined to bring a sales of 10,522 units for Bajaj in November this year. Last year during the same period Bajaj sold 8,497 units of these bikes which meant a YoY growth of 23.83 percent.

On the other hand, the flagship Pulsar 220F registered 7,114 units in November this year in comparison to 5,645 units sold in November last year. This translates to YoY growth of 26.02 percent. In total, Bajaj retailed 1,04,904 units of Pulsar combined in comparison to 68,268 units sold in November 2019. This meant an overall YoY growth of 53.66 percent.

Exports

As far as overseas markets are concerned, Bajaj exported 32,540 Pulsar bikes in November this year as opposed to 25,296 units in November last year. This led to overall YoY growth of 28.64 percent in exports. Out of these Pulsar NS160, Pulsar 180, Pulsar RS200 and Pulsar NS200 registered the highest sales of 14,198 units last month. In comparison, Bajaj sold 9,551 units of this segment during November 2019. This translates to YoY growth of 48.65 percent.

This was followed by Pulsar 150 which recorded 11,112 units exported as opposed to 9,117 units exported in November 2019. This resulted in YoY growth of 21.88 percent. Bajaj exported 5,820 units of Pulsar 125 and 1,410 units of Pulsar 220F. While the former recorded a healthy YoY growth of 139.31 percent, the latter witnessed a negative growth of -66.40 percent.