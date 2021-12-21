Bajaj Pulsar Sales Nov 2021 – 125, 150, 160, 180, 200, 220, 250

Bajaj Auto reported a 12 percent YoY de-growth in two wheeler sales last month even as it was the No.1 motorcycle maker in November 2021

Bajaj Pulsar sales have not been so promising either in terms of domestic sales or exports, both of which have posted YoY and MoM de-growth. Last month, Bajaj Auto announced that plans were afoot to update the existing range of Pulsar bikes with new gen models. The company is known to be working on these new gen models and with the Pulsar 125 and 150 bringing in most sales, these could be the two that will receive the updates first.

Bajaj Pulsar Sales Nov 2021 – Domestic Market

Bajaj Pulsar sales in November 2021 stood at 61,913 units, down 40.98 percent over 1,04,904 units sold in November 2020. It was also a MoM de-growth of 28.42 percent over 86,500 units sold in October 2021. Each model in the Pulsar range has posted de-growth.

Pulsar 125 contributed the most to total sales in the past month. Sales stood at 42,311 units, down 25.18 percent over 56,549 units sold in November 2020 but with a share of 68.24 percent over 56.26 percent held in October 2021 when sales had stood at 48,662 units.

Pulsar 150 sales also dipped 57.41 percent YoY and 46.59 percent MoM to 13,084 units in November 2021 down from 30,719 units sold in November 2020. In October 2021, sales had stood at 24,495 units. Share also dipped from 28.32 percent held in October 2021 to 21.13 percent in the past month.

Of the Pulsar 160, 180 and 200, the company noted sales to the extent of 5,874 units last month, down 44.17 percent over 4,648 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales dipped 20.70 percent from 7,407 units sold in October 2021 even as share went up from 8.56 percent to 9.49 percent.

Sales of Pulsar 220F / 250 fell by 90.85 percent to 644 units last month, down from 7,114 units sold in November 2020 while MoM sales dipped 89.15 percent over 5,936 units sold in October 2021. Pulsar 220F has been discontinued, as it makes way for new gen N250 and F250.

Bajaj Pulsar Exports November 2021

Exports of the Pulsar brand also suffered de-growth in November 2021. Shipments dipped to 23,850 units, down 26.71 percent over 32,540 units sold in November 2020 while MoM exports fell 10.71 percent from 26,711 units sold in October 2021.

In global market, it was Pulsar 220F (1,536 units) that posted a YoY and MoM growth while the Pulsar 150 (10,632 units) saw a marginal increase on a MoM basis. Pulsar 160,180 and 200 exports fell 33.72 percent YoY to 9,410 units while MoM shipments dipped 1945 percent over 11,682 units sold in October 2021. Pulsar 125 exports fell 60.96 percent YoY to 2,272 units and 45.23 percent MoM from 4,148 units exported in October 2021.

Taking total sales of the Pulsar range into account, sales dipped YoY and MoM. YoY sales were down 37.60 percent to 85,763 units from 1,37,444 units sold in November 2020 and down 24.24 percent over 1,13,211 units sold in October 2021. Even as each of the models in this range dipped YoY, growth was seen on a MoM basis in all models under the Pulsar range except for Pulsar 125 which fell 11.43 percent to 46,773 units.