Bajaj Qute In Upcoming Hollywood Movie Ft. Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt

Bajaj Qute is currently priced starting at Rs 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom) and has no direct rivals in the market

Bajaj Qute brought a revolution in the shared mobility segment when it was launched some years ago. It also became the first quadricycle to be developed in India. This made it fit right in between auto rickshaws which are affordable means of public transport and private cabs which are slightly more expensive.

Bajaj Qute In Hollywood Movie

The modest quadricycle is getting ready for some more international fame by appearing in an upcoming Hollywood movie. Titled ‘The Lost City’, the movie stars Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock, and Daniel Radcliffe in lead roles. Slated to release in March 2022, this movie also stars Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt in a special appearance.

Qute makes an appearance in the film’s trailer itself where it is shown Channing Tatum driving the quadricycle with Sandra Bullock as the passenger. The trailer eventually showcases Bajaj Qute falling off a cliff after Sandra Bullock tries to open the door.

It isn’t the first instance when an India-made vehicle of an Indian brand has been presented on the large screen of an international film. Interestingly, the Bajaj logo has been hidden and not being shown. This probably means that it is not a paid product placement, but the Qute is being used probably because of the its utilitarian purpose.

Bajaj Qute- Compact Dimensions

Getting back to Qute, the ultra-compact dimensions of the quadricycle gives it a quirky look. Speaking of dimensions, Qute offers an overall length of 2752mm, height of 1652mm, a width of 1312mm and a wheelbase of 1925mm. It rides on 12-inch wheels and features a single windscreen wiper, black ORVMs and taillights at rear. Upfront, highlights of the quadricycle include projector headlamps and a plastic-clad bumper.

Qute can seat four people including the driver and has been designed for daily intra-city commutes. Thanks to its size, it can squeeze into tight and congested spaces in city traffic quite easily. Parking the vehicle will also be less of an issue. It has been designed to look like a small car with a tall boy design. Qute gets a huge glass area which makes the cabin airy, however, there is no air conditioning so that could be a bummer.

Powertrain Specs

Powering Bajaj Qute is a rear-mounted, 216cc, water-cooled, 4-valve motor with fuel injection technology which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. This is a flexible motor that can run on multiple fuels including Petrol, CNG, or LPG. In petrol guise, this powertrain churns out 13 bhp at 5500rpm and 18.9 Nm of torque at 4000rpm.

In LPG format, this engine produces 12 bhp and 18.03 Nm of peak torque whereas on using CNG, this 216cc mill returns an output of 10.83 bhp and 16.1 Nm of torque. Coming to fuel efficiency numbers, Qute returns 35kmpl when running in petrol and 45 km/kg when on CNG. The petrol-powered Qute can carry 290kg in total whereas the LPG and CNG-Powered versions can carry 320kg.