Bajaj Sales April 2021 – Pulsar, Avenger, Dominar, Platina, CT100

Bajaj Auto recorded their second highest ever exports in April 2021

Even as the two wheeler segment saw some promise over the past few months, a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases pan India and lockdowns announced by several state governments has affected domestic sales once again. April 2020 was a month of 0 sales and hence YoY comparisons are not being evaluated.

Bajaj Auto Limited has released their two wheeler and commercial vehicle sales for April 2021. While we cannot compare domestic sales to any previous year’s figures, it may be seen from the attached table that the company has done well in terms of exports.

Two Wheeler Sales

In the past month, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 1,26,570 two wheelers in domestic markets. Leading sales charts were Bajaj motorcycles like Pulsar, Platina, CT100, Avenger, Dominar, etc.

However, it was its export figures that need a mention. The company has recorded its second highest ever exports in April 21, which stood at 2,21,603 units, up from 32,009 units exported in April 20. This took total sales in this segment to 3,48,173 units.

Even as sales of commercial vehicles in domestic markets stood at 7,901 units in the past month, Bajaj Auto has noted a marked increase in commercial vehicle exports. A total of 31,942 commercial vehicles were exported last month, up from 5,869 units exported in April 20. Total sales in April 21 hence stood at 39,843 units with 0 commercial vehicle domestic sales recorded in April 20.

Total 2 Wheeler and CV Sales

Bajaj Auto reported total domestic sales, which included that of two wheelers and commercial vehicles, at 1,34,471 units. Exports were their second highest ever at 2,53,545 units in April 21, up from 37,878 units exported in April 20 thus taking total sales in April 21 up to 3,88,016 units.

New launches in the past month included that of the Pulsar NS 125. Priced at Rs.93,690, this new bike will further strengthen the brand’s position in the Entry Sport Bike segment. It gets its power via a 12cc, BS6 compliant DTS-i motor that offers 12 hp power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm torque at 7,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed transmission and comes in with Nitrox mono shock absorbers offering better stability even at higher speeds. Braking setup consists of a single 240 mm disc brake in front and a130 mm drum brake at the rear along with CBS.

Following the launch of the NS 125m, Bajaj also introduced the Dagger Edge editions of the Pulsar 150, 180 and 220F. Each of these three special edition models see no change in engine specifications but receive new color options, distinctive badging and graphics to set them apart. The Dagger Edge Edition Pulsar 150 is priced at Rs. 1.02 lakhs while the the Pulsar 150 (twin disc) retails at Rs. 1.05 lakhs. The Dagger Edge Pulsar 180 carries a price tag of Rs.1.10 lakhs and top end Pulsar 220F is at R. 1.28 lakh.