Bajaj Sales April 2025 – Exports Registered Steady Growth

One of India’s leading 2W manufacturers, Bajaj Auto, has announced its sales performance for the month of April 2025. The company has had positive growth across the exports, but domestic sales have not been too kind. Bajaj sold a total of 3,65,810 units in April 2025, but was not enough for positive YoY growth. Let’s break down the numbers.

Bajaj Sales April 2025 – PV Sales

For the month of April 2025, Bajaj sold a total of 3,65,810 units including 2W and CVs across both domestic and export markets. When compared to the 3,88,256 units sold in April 2024, Bajaj Auto witnessed a YoY decline of 6%, losing 22,446 units in volume YoY. The popular products continue to be Pulsar lineup, Chetak range, Platina and others.

Splitting the numbers across domestic and exports, we can see that Bajaj sold 2,20,615 units in the domestic market and shipped 1,45,195 units to various export markets. While the company registered an 11% YoY de-growth over 2,49,083 units sold last year, there was a 4% YoY growth in exports when compared to 1,39,173 units shipped last year.

It has to be noted that domestic market accounts for 60.3% of Bajaj’s total sales and exports account for 39.69%. Splitting those numbers further, we can see that Bajaj sold 3,17,937 2W in total, which was a 7% YoY decline as opposed to the 3,41,789 units sold in April 2024, a year ago.

Of these 3,17,937 2W vehicles, 1,88,615 units were sold in the domestic market and 1,29,322 units were shipped to global export markets. Domestic market witnessed a decline of 13% YoY losing 28,335 units YoY, while exports surged 4% YoY gaining 4,483 units in volume YoY. Domestic sales accounted for 59.32% of Bajaj’s total sales, while exports accounted for 40.67%.

Bajaj CV Sales

Where CV sales are concerned, Bajaj Auto accounted for little to no decline in sales. There was a total of 47,873 CVs sold in April 2025, which is 3% higher than last year’s 46,467 units, gaining 1,406 units in volume. Within the domestic market, Bajaj sold 32,000 CVs, which is just a hair under 32,133 units from last year with a negligible drop in sales with 133 units lost in volume.

15,873 of these CVs were shipped to global markets with 3% YoY growth, gaining 1,539 units in volume. Within the total CV sales, domestic market accounted for 66.84% and exports accounted for 33.15%.