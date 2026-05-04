Bajaj Sales April 2026 – Domestic 2.1 Lakh, Exports 2.3 Lakh

Bajaj Auto April 2026 Sales Up 40% YoY – Exports Drive Growth

The new financial year FY2027 has started on a strong note for the auto industry, with most manufacturers reporting healthy growth in April 2026. Improved buyer sentiment, recovery in both rural and urban demand, and stronger global markets have contributed to this positive momentum.

Bajaj Auto also posted a solid performance during the month, driven largely by a sharp rise in exports. Total sales stood at 5,13,792 units in April 2026, registering a 40% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 3,65,810 units sold in April 2025. Domestic sales grew by 13% to 2,48,210 units, up from 2,20,615 units last year. Exports, however, saw a much stronger surge of 83%, rising to 2,65,582 units compared to 1,45,195 units in the same period last year.

Two-wheeler sales remain strong

In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto recorded domestic sales of 2,10,063 units, reflecting an 11% YoY increase over 1,88,615 units in April 2025. Growth was supported by steady demand for both motorcycles and electric scooters.

Exports in this segment witnessed significantly stronger momentum, rising 78% YoY to 2,29,890 units from 1,29,322 units. This highlights Bajaj’s continued strength in international markets. Total two-wheeler sales reached 4,39,953 units, up 38% from 3,17,937 units sold in April last year.

Commercial vehicle segment sees sharp export growth

The commercial vehicle segment also delivered a strong performance. Domestic sales grew by 19% YoY to 38,147 units, compared to 32,000 units in April 2025. Exports more than doubled, increasing 125% to 35,692 units from 15,873 units in the same period last year. This sharp rise significantly boosted overall volumes. Total commercial vehicle sales stood at 73,839 units, marking a 54% YoY growth over 47,873 units.

Overall, Bajaj Auto’s April 2026 performance was largely driven by exports, which outpaced domestic growth across both segments. While local demand remained steady, strong traction in global markets played a key role in lifting overall sales volumes at the start of the new financial year.