Bajaj Sales at 3.55 Lakh in May 2024 – 2W Domestic Sales Decline

Bajaj Auto has posted de-growth across its 2W segment due to lower domestic sales while CV sales have improved YoY on account of higher demand in domestic markets

Bajaj Auto Limited has released their sales figures for May 2024. On a year on year (YoY) basis, the company has recorded a total of 3,55,323 units, a flat growth over 3,55,148 units sold in May 2023. It was however, a significant decline on a MoM basis when compared to 3,88,256 units sold in April 2024 when sales were positive across all segment.

Bajaj Auto 2W Sales May 2024

Taking into account 2W sales in May 2024, sales across domestic markets declined by 3% to 1,88,340 units, down from 1,94,811 units sold in May 2023. Exports on the other hand, improved by 4% to 1,17,142 units shipped in the past month, up from 1,12,885 units exported in May 2023. This took total sales in the 2W segment down by 1% to 3,05,482 units when compared to 3,07,696 units sold in May 2023.

Bajaj continues to have its Pulsar, Platina, CT, Dominar and Chetak e-scooter at the top of sales charts. An upcoming two wheeler is set to be called the Bajaj Fighter, its first CNG bike which will launch in India on June 18, 2024. The Bajaj Fighter will be the first of 5-6 CNG bikes being planned by the company, aiming to cater to cost-conscious customers in view of rising fuel prices.

Bajaj Auto CV Sales May 2024

Commercial vehicle sales saw a marked increase in domestic markets by 9% to 36,747 units in May 2024 from 33,590 units sold in May 2023. Exports however, dipped by 6% YoY to 13,094 units as against 13,862 units shipped in May 2023 taking total CV sales up 5% to 49,841 units in the past month.

Total sales (2W+CV) (Domestic + Exports) thus stood at 3,55,323 units from 3,55,148 units sold in May 2023 with domestic sales at 2,55,087 units and exports at 1,30,236 units marking a 1% decline in domestic sales but and 3% improvement in exports.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales May 2024

Taking into account the period April and May 2024, Bajaj Auto has recorded total sales (2W+CV) (Domestic + Exports) at 7,43,579 units, an 8% growth over 6,86,426 units sold in the same two month period of 2023.

There has been positive growth both in terms of two wheeler domestic sales and exports and also where its commercial vehicle lineup is concerned. Two wheeler domestic sales at 4,05,290 units, saw an 8% growth in domestic markets while exports surged 10% YTD to 2,41,981 units from 2,19,042 units sold in April-May 2023. Total 2W sales thus grew by 9% YTD to 6,47,271 units.

CV sales also saw extensive YTD growth to 68,880 units in domestic markets while 27,428 units were exported to 96,306 units sold during the April-May 2024 period from 90,745 units sold in the same period of the previous year.