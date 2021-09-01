Bajaj Sales Aug 2021 – Pulsar, Platina, CT100, Dominar, Chetak

Bajaj Auto has reported a de-growth in domestic two wheeler sales while exports increased significantly

Bajaj Auto Limited has released their sales report for August 2021. It may be seen that while domestic two wheeler sales suffered a de-growth, exports increased substantially YoY. On the other hand, commercial vehicle sales reported growth in domestic markets while exports dipped 26 percent YoY.

Major contributors to these sales figures were the Bajaj Pulsar while models such as the CT100, Platina, Avenger and Dominar also noted good demand in domestic markets. In terms the exports, it was the Boxer and Pulsar range which contributed to higher sales.

Total two wheeler sales stood at 3,38,310 units in August 2021, up 5 percent over 3,21,058 units sold in August 2020. Domestic sales dipped 11 percent to 1,57,971 in the past month over 1,78,220 units sold in August 2020 while Exports surged 26 percent to 1,80,339 units last month as against 1,42,838 units shipped in August 2020.

With added impetus being shown towards electric two wheelers, Bajaj Auto has announced the opening up of its oldest plant in Akurdi, Pune from where the company will roll out new electric vehicles, including Chetak. Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, has stated that the company would invest Rs 250 crore to manufacture half a million EVs from this plant by 2023.

Commercial Vehicle Sales

Sales growth of 91 percent was reported in domestic markets in the past month. Sales which had stood at 7,659 units in August 2020 increased to 14,624 units last month. Exports on the other hand dipped 26 percent to 20,336 units in August 2021, down from 27,482 units exported in the same month of the previous year.

Total sales in this segment remained more or less flat with 35,141 units in August 2020 down 1 percent to 34,960 units in the past month. There has been a growth in commercial vehicle sales in the country primarily due to markets being opened and an improvement in construction activity as the economy has picked up.

Total two wheeler and commercial vehicle sales increased 5 percent YoY to 3,73,270 units, as against 3,56,199 units sold in August 2020. Domestic sales dipped 7 percent to 1,72,595 unit while exports increased 18 percent to 2,00,675 units in the past month.

YTD Sales Growth

Taking into account sales over the April to August 2021 period, two wheeler domestic sales stood at 6,56,755 units, up 27 percent over 5,16,675 units sold in the same period of 2020. Exports increased 106 percent to 9,11,429 units in the 2021 period over 4,42,868 units exported in the same 5 month period of 2020, thus taking total sales in this segment up 63 percent to 15,68,184 units.

CV sales on the other hand noted a 107 percent increase in domestic sales to 40,250 and 84 percent increase in exports to 1,39,966 units taking total sales up 89 percent to 1,80,216 units. Total 2 wheeler and commercial vehicle domestic sales and exports increased 66 percent to 1,748,400 units in April to August 2021 period over 1,055,134 units sold in the same period of the previous year.