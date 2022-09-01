Bajaj Sales Aug 2022 – Pulsar, Avenger, Chetak, Dominar, CT100

Bajaj Auto reported a 49 percent YoY growth in total (2Wh + CV) domestic sales while a de-growth of 28 percent was seen in the case of total exports in August 2022

Bajaj Auto Limited has seen outstanding sales in domestic markets in August 2022. Total sales which included that of two wheelers and commercial vehicles increased by 49 percent. Exports, on the other hand dipped 28 percent YoY.

In domestic markets, total sales stood at 2,56,755 units, up 49 percent from 1,72,595 units sold in August 2021. Exports dipped 28 percent to 1,44,840 units in the past month from 2,00,675 units shipped in August 2022. This led to total sales of 4,01,595 units in August 2022 up 8 percent over 3,73,270 units sold in August 2021.

Bajaj Auto Sales August 2022

Two wheeler sales of the company stood at 2,33,838 units in August 2022. Bajaj Auto has also reported highest ever sales for the Bajaj Platina. This was a 48 percent YoY growth over 1,57,971 units sold in August 2021. Other motorcycles in the lineup also performed well, including Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger, CT100. Chetak electric scooter sales are also on the rise.

Exports of two wheelers however, dipped 32 percent YoY to 1,21,787 units in August 2022, down from 1,80,339 units exported in August 2021. This took total sales in this segment to 3,55,625 units, up 5 percent from 3,38,310 units sold in August 2022.

Commercial vehicle sales in domestic markets experienced a 57 percent YoY growth to 22,917 units in August 2022, up from 14,624 units sold in August 2021. There was also a 13 percent increase in exports to 23,053 units, up from 20,336 units exported in August 2021. Total commercial vehicle sales were higher by 31 percent YoY to 45,970 units in August 2022 from 34,960 units sold in August 2021. Bajaj RE EV 283 and RE EV Cargo have been recently spotted on test and features have been detailed. The RE EV 283 electric auto rickshaw could launch in cities of Pune and Bengaluru first.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales and Exports

Year to date (YTD) sales during the period April-August 2022 saw a total (2W + CV) de-growth of 3 percent to 16,89,911 units down from 17,48,400 units sold in the same period of 2021. Again it was domestic sales that ended on a positive note with a 14 percent growth to 7,92,547 units from 6,97,005 units sold in the same 5 month period of 2021. Total exports (2W+CV) fell 15 percent to 8,97,364 units in the April-August 2022 period from 10,51,395 units sold in the same period of 2021.

In domestic markets, Bajaj Auto two wheeler sales improved by 9 percent to 7,12,640 units, up from 6,56,755 units sold in the April-August 2021 period while exports fell 12 percent to 8,05,197 units from 9,11,429 units sold in the corresponding period of 2021. This took total 2W sales down 3 percent to 15,17,837 units in the first 5 months of 2022 from 15,68,184 units sold in the same period of 2021.

Commercial vehicle YTD sales nearly doubled in domestic markets during the April-August 2022 period. It was a 99 percent growth to 79,907 units sold during the 5 month period, up from 40,250 units sold in the same period of 2021. Exports fell 34 percent to 92,167 units from 1,39,966 units sold in the 2021 period. Total sales of CVs thus dipped 5 percent to 1,72,074 units from 1,80,216 units sold in the April-August 2021 period.