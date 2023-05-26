Bajaj Sales Breakup April 2023 – Pulsar, Platina, CT, Boxer, Dominar

Bajaj Auto domestic YoY sales improved substantially in April 2023 while exports fell 44.43 percent with every model posting a YoY de-growth

Bajaj Auto Limited announced its two wheeler sales figures for April 2023. Total sales (domestic + exports) in the past month stood at 2,74,154 units, a YoY growth over 2,68,284 units sold in April 2022. While the company performed well in domestic markets, sales globally were lackluster.

Two wheeler sales in domestic markets improved by 90.67 percent YoY in April 2023 to 1,76,512 units, up from 90,577 units sold in April 2022. This was volume growth of 83,935 units. Bajaj Auto had sold 1,45,873 units in March 2023

Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales April 2023

The Pulsar range added the most numbers to total sales with 1,15,371 units sold in the past month, a 150.59 percent YoY growth from 46,040 units sold in April 2022. Of the Pulsar range, it was the 125cc variant that commanded the most attention with 78,799 units sold in the past month, up 84.34 percent over 42,747 units sold in April 2022. There were also 19,437 units of the Pulsar 200cc and 16,881 units of Pulsar 150cc sold last month along with 254 units of Pulsar 250cc, with each posting outstanding YoY growth.

Bajaj Platina sales also saw a 17.82 percent YoY growth to 46,322units last month from 39,316 units sold in April 2022. CT sales grew by 26.83 percent to 6,973 units from 5,498 units on a YoY basis with CT110cc garnering sales of 4,665 units along with 2,308 units of CT125cc.

At No. 4 was Chetak electric scooter with 4,546 units sold last month followed by Bajaj Avenger which has posted the most YoY growth of 1027.27 percent. Sales of Avenger stood at 176 units in April 2022 which improved to 1,984 units in the past month. Avenger 200cc sales were at 1,547 units along with 437 units of the Avenger 250cc. Dominar also saw a 337.21 percent YoY growth to 1,316 units from 301 units sold in April 2022 with Dominar 250cc at 499 units and Dominar 500cc at 817 units.

Bajaj Auto Exports April 2023

Where exports were concerned, Bajaj Auto saw every model in its lineup post a YoY de-growth. Total exports fell 44.43 percent to 97,642 units in April 2023 from 1,75,707 units sold in April 2022. Boxer and Pulsar were the only two models to post exports above the 20,000 unit mark.

Boxer exports dipped 47.43 percent to 52,306 units in April 2023 from 99,500 units sold in April 2022 relating to a 47,194 unit volume de-growth. It was the Boxer 110cc that received the most attention with 37,180 units exported last month along with 9,210 units of Boxer 150cc and 5,916 units of Boxer 125cc.

Pulsar exports fell by 23.07 percent YoY to 22,282 units from 28,965 units sold in April 2022 of which it was Pulsar 200cc that saw 15,520 units exported last month. It was the Pulsar 250cc that saw some improvement in exports by 315 percent to 2,700 units in April 2023 from 650 units exported in the same month last year. Bajaj Auto recently updated the Pulsar NS200 and NS160 with a new RED colour option.

CT exports fell by 30.91 percent to 14,616 units in the past month from 21,156 units exported in April 2022. Dominar exports also fell by 15.37 percent to 4,896 units with Dominar 500cc gaining 3.93 percent to 3,858 units from 3,712 units exported in April 2022. Bajaj Platina (1,644 units), Discover (1,484 units) and Avenger (342 units) completed the export list with each posting YoY de-growth. There were also 72 units of the Bajaj Chetak exported last month.