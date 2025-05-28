Bajaj Sales Breakup April 2025 – Pulsar, Platina, Chetak, Freedom

Bajaj reported a 14.25% year-on-year decline in domestic sales for April 2025 even as its electric scooter has witnessed immense demand

Bajaj Auto Limited recorded domestic sales at 1,79,676 units in April 2025. This was a 14.25% YoY decline from 2,09,530 units sold in April 2024. In terms of volumes, this related to a 29,854 unit decline even as the company’s sole electric offering, the Chetak has seen outstanding demand.

Weak performance was seen across both Pulsar and Platina range, however, these two models contributed to 84% of total sales. There were 1,24,012 units of the Pulsar range sold last month, a 14.36% YoY decline from 1,44,809 units sold in the same month of the year ago period.

Bajaj Pulsar and Platina Sales April 2025

In the Pulsar range it was the 125cc that commanded highest attention with 79,201 unit sales, while 15,028 units of Pulsar 150cc and 24,870 units of Pulsar 200cc were sold last month. Pulsar 200cc showed off positive demand while 250cc sales dipped to 4,400, down by 28.92% on a YoY basis. 2025 Pulsar NS400Z has been recently updated and initial models have started moving into company showrooms.

Platina sales also suffered hefty losses in April 2025 down by 32.61% to 29,689 units. There had been 44,054 units sold in the same month last year. The Platina contributed 16.52% to Bajaj overall sales.

Bajaj Chetak in High Demand

At No. 3 was the Chetak. This electric scooter has been in high demand. Last month, its sales volumes jumped by 72.79%, reaching 19,216 units, compared to 11,121 units sold in April 2024. Bajaj Auto has recently launched the Chetak 3503, which is part of its 35 Series Chetak electric scooters. This new model offers four color options and a range of onboard technologies, although some features have been slightly reduced compared to Chetak 3502 and Chetak 3501 models.

Bajaj CT saw a YoY setback by 42.54% to 3,948 units in April 2025, down by 2,923 units from 6,871 unit sales of April 2024. These sales were entirely seen for the CT 110cc model with the 125cc not recording any sales.

Avenger sales also suffered double digit YoY decline by 45.86% to 1,020 units in April 2025. This was down from 1,884 units sold in the same month last year. Most sales figures were seen for the Avenger 200cc at 1,003 units while there were 17 units of Avenger 250cc sold last month.

Freedom 125 CNG+Petrol Bi-fuel motorcycle added 993 units to the company sales tally last month. Bajaj Freedom sets new benchmarks in terms of fuel efficiency and offers around 102 km/kg mileage. It is presented in three variants of Drum, Drum LED and Disc LED

Increased demand was seen in the case of Bajaj Dominar with 798 unit sales last month. This was a marginal 0.88% YoY increase from 791 units sold in April 2024. In the Dominar range, it was the 400cc model that commanded higher attention with 462 unit sales while the 250cc amassed 336 unit sales last month.