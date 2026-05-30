Bajaj Sales Breakup April 2026 – Pulsar, Chetak, Platina, CT, Avenger, Dominar, Freedom

Once again, the Bajaj Pulsar range led domestic sales, accounting for over two-thirds of the company’s volumes in April 2026

Bajaj Auto reported positive domestic sales growth in April 2026, registering total sales of 1,97,417 units. This was a 9.87% year-on-year (YoY) increase over 1,79,676 units sold in April 2025, translating into an additional 17,741 units.

The company’s growth was primarily driven by strong demand for the Pulsar motorcycle range and Chetak electric scooter. Avenger and Dominar also posted healthy gains, while Platina, CT and Freedom witnessed declining volumes. On a month-on-month basis, however, sales were lower than the 2,06,663 units sold in March 2026.

Bajaj Sales Breakup April 2026

The Pulsar range continued to be Bajaj’s strongest performer with sales of 1,31,031 units in April 2026, up 5.66% from 1,24,012 units sold in April 2025. Pulsar alone accounted for 66.37% of Bajaj’s total domestic sales during the month.

A closer look at the engine-capacity breakup reveals mixed trends across the Pulsar lineup. The 111-125cc Pulsar range remained the highest volume contributor with 71,350 units, although sales declined 9.91% YoY. The 126-150cc Pulsar portfolio also witnessed a decline of 20.20% to 11,992 units.

Demand was significantly stronger in the higher-capacity categories. Pulsar models in the 151-200cc segment recorded sales of 36,198 units, up 45.55% from 24,870 units sold a year ago. The 201-250cc Pulsar range more than doubled its sales, rising 138.50% to 10,494 units. Bajaj also sold 997 units of its newly repositioned 250-350cc Pulsar models during the month.

Chetak continued its strong momentum in the electric two-wheeler space. Sales surged 78.52% YoY to 34,304 units, compared to 19,216 units in April 2025. The electric scooter now contributes 17.38% of Bajaj’s domestic volumes, making it the company’s second-largest selling product after Pulsar. In contrast, Platina sales declined 16.68% to 24,737 units from 29,689 units a year ago. CT sales also fell 6.00% to 3,711 units, while Freedom CNG motorcycle sales dropped 35.15% to 644 units.

Avenger And Dominar Post Healthy Growth

Bajaj’s premium motorcycle portfolio registered encouraging growth in April 2026. Avenger sales increased 72.16% to 1,756 units, up from 1,020 units sold in April 2025. Dominar sales also improved by 54.64% YoY to 1,234 units, compared to 798 units sold a year ago. Of this, 416 units came from the 201-250cc category, while the newly classified 250-350cc Dominar range contributed 818 units.

Overall, April 2026 sales highlight Bajaj’s growing strength in the premium motorcycle and electric scooter segments. While entry-level commuter motorcycles witnessed softer demand, products such as Pulsar, Chetak, Avenger and Dominar continued to support the company’s domestic growth trajectory.