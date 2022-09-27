Bajaj Sales Breakup Aug 2022 – Pulsar, Platina, CT, Avenger, Dominar

Bajaj Auto domestic sales increased by 48.95 percent YoY while exports fell 36.50 percent

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported total sales (domestic + exports) at 3,41,083 units in August 2022, down from 3,29,877 units sold in August 2021. The two wheeler major has seen a 48.95 percent growth in domestic sales to 2,29,121 units in the past month, up from 1,53,828 units sold in August 2021 while exports dipped 36.40 percent from 1,76,049 units shipped in August 2021 to 1,11,962 units in August 2022.

Bajaj Pulsar was the most popular bike in the company lineup in domestic markets while it was the Boxer that commanded most sales globally. Bajaj Auto had launched the new Pulsar N160 in June 2022 and now gears up for the new 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N150 with the latter spied on test in a near production format.

Bajaj Sales Breakup Aug 2022

In domestic markets it was the Bajaj Pulsar that headed the sales charts with 99,987 units sold in the month of August 2022, up 76.61 percent when compared to 56,615 units sold in August 2021. This was a 43,373 unit volume growth with a 43.64 percent share.

Close behind, at No. 2 was the Bajaj Pulsar with 97,135 units sold in August 2022, up 46.94 percent over 66,107 units sold in August 2021. This was a 31,028 unit volume growth with a 42.39 percent share. In the Pulsar lineup, it was the Pulsar 125 that claimed the most attention with sales of 53,153 units, up 62.75 percent from 32,659 units sold in August 2021. There were 28,335 units of Pulsar 150cc and 14,994 units of Pulsar 160 to Pulsar 200 also sold last month along with 653 units of Pulsar 250.

Bajaj CT sales stood at 24,094 units in August 2022 with a 9.35 percent YoY de-growth over 26,578 units sold in August 2021. This was a 2,484 unit volume de-growth. CT 110 sales stood at 15,047 units down 43.39percent YoY from 26,578 units sold in August 2021 while CT 125 sales stood at 9,047 units. It was in August 2022 that Bajaj Auto launched the new CT 125X at Rs 71,354 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Avenger sales increased 42.78 percent YoY to 3,928 units from 2,751 units sold in August 2021 while there was outstanding demand for the Chetak of which 2,762 units were sold in the past month, up from 364 units sold in August 2021. Sales of the Dominar dipped 14.01 percent to 1,215 units in August 2022 from 1,413 units sold in the same month of the previous year. It was the Dominar 250 that recorded sales of 633 units while there were 582 units of the Dominar 400 sold in the past month.

Bajaj Exports August 2022

Bajaj Exports registered a 36.40 percent YoY decline with most models experiencing de-growth except for the CT and Discover. Bajaj Boxer saw the highest sales at 45,668 units, down 56.75 percent from 1,05,594 units sold in August 2021. This was a 59,926 unit volume de-growth with a 40.79 percent share. In the boxer range, it was the 110cc model that commanded the most attention in global markets with 28,208 units sold, down 66.31 percent from 83,732 units sold in August 2021.There were also 14,460 units of the Boxer 150cc sold along with 3,000 units of Boxer 125.

Bajaj CT exports improved by 54.99 percent YoY to 27,834 units from 17,958 units exported in August 2021. The CT commands a 24.865 percent share and saw its 125cc model in higher demand at 15,734 units exported when compared to 9,796 units of CT 110cc and 2,304 units of CT 150cc exported in the past month.

Pulsar exports dipped 37.27 percent to 21,480 units from 34,243 units sold in August 2021. This was a 12,763 unit volume de-growth with a 19.19 percent share. In the Pulsar range, exports stood at Pulsar 200 (12,175 units), Pulsar 150 (6,528 units) and Pulsar 250 (1,014 units) each posting a YoY de-growth. Discover exports increased by 16.10 percent to 9,632 units from 11,480 units sold in August 2022 with Discover 125 seeing exports of 6,392 units along with 3,240 units of Discover 110. Dominar (4,010 units), Platina (2,460 units) and Avenger (878 units) each posted a YoY de-growth in August 2022.