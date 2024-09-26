Bajaj Sales Breakup Aug 2024 – Pulsar, Platina, Chetak, Freedom, Dominar, Avenger

Bajaj Auto has seen outstanding growth in sales in August 2024, surging 29.53% with the Pulsar range maintaining its leadership

It has been a positive August 2024 for Bajaj Auto Limited, sales of which improved by 29.53% year on year (YoY) to 1,97,037 units in domestic markets. This was a 44,922 unit volume increase over 1,52,115 units sold in August 2023. It was also a huge improvement on a MoM basis over 1,54,771 units sold in July 2024.

Bajaj Pulsar, Platina and more specifically the Chetak, were the three models in the company’s domestic portfolio that boosted its sales performance by 29.53%. While the new Freedom added 9,215 units to total sales, each of the other models in the Bajaj lineup, such as the CT, Avenger and Dominar have seen significantly lower YoY demand.

Bajaj Domestic Sales August 2024 – Pulsar in the Lead

Once again it was the Bajaj Pulsar range that commanded the most attention in terms of sales. Sales figures grew by 28.19% YoY to 1,16,250 units in August 2024, up from 90,685 units sold in August 2023. This related to a volume growth of 25,565 units with the Pulsar commanding a 59% share in the company’s domestic portfolio.

In the Pulsar range, it was the 125cc model that contributed most numbers at 67,849 units while there were 25,137 units of the Pulsar 150cc sold last month. Pulsar 200cc and 250cc had 15,044 units and 5,704 units in their sales tally with the Pulsar 200cc seeing a YoY de-growth by 12.23%. There were also 2,526 units of the relatively new and biggest Pulsar 400 sold last month.

Bajaj Platina was at No. 2 with 41,915 unit sales last month, a 3% improvement over 40,693 units sold in August 2023. This related to a volume growth of 1,222 units to command a 21.27% share in the company portfolio. It was followed by the Chetak e-scooter that saw a massive triple digit 170.87% YoY growth with 21,756 units sold in the past month from 8,032 units sold in August 2023, thus relating to a 13,724 unit volume growth. Bajaj Chetak was also on the list of top 10 scooters sold last month at No 8 with a 3.94% market share.

The newly launched Freedom 125 motorcycle added significant numbers to total sales thanks to its affordable introductory pricing and engine that runs on both petrol / CNG. Bajaj Freedom CNG sales stood at 9,215 units in the past month. It commanded a 4.68% share in the company’s domestic sales list.

Bajaj CT, Avenger, Dominar – YoY Sales Decline

Lower down the sales list, models such as the CT, Avenger and Dominar faced considerably lower demand. Bajaj CT sales fell by 45.08% YoY to 5,024 units from 9,270 units sold in August 2023. Avenger on the other hand saw a 12.55% YoY decline in sales to 1,616 units whereas there had been 1,848 units sold in the same month last year. In the Avenger range, its 200cc model saw a 13.21% YoY decline to 1,248 units while the 250cc Avenger also suffered a 10.24% YoY decline in demand to 368 units.

Dominar sales dipped by 20.54% YoY to 1,261 units. There were 1,587 units sold in August 2023 relating to a 326 unit volume decline. Both its 250cc and 400cc models suffered from lower sales by 26.48% and 15.10% respectively. Bajaj Dominar 400cc competes with the Triumph 400, KTM 390 and Husqvarna 401 along with Pulsar 400 from its own stables.