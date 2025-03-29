Bajaj Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – Pulsar, Chetak, Platina, CT, Avenger, Freedom, Dominar

In terms of volumes, majority of Bajaj sales in February have come from motorcycles in 125cc to 200cc segment

Bajaj two-wheeler domestic sales in February 2025 were at 1,36,688 units, as compared to 1,61,903 units sold in the corresponding period last year. In percentage terms, sales are down by -15.57%. The results mirror industry trends, wherein the two-wheeler segment appears to be experiencing a cyclical dip in sales. Other two-wheeler manufacturers such as Honda, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj and Suzuki have also reported negative sales growth in February 2025.

Pulsar, Chetak, Platina contribute more than 95%

Pulsar range continues to be the top contributor for the brand’s sales in the domestic market in February 2025. A total of 87,902 Pulsar bikes were sold in the month, contributing 64.31% to Bajaj’s overall sales. However, YoY growth is negative at -21.90%. Sales in the corresponding period last year were at 1,12,544 units. At number two in the list is Bajaj Chetak, which has posted an impressive YoY gain of 57.27%. Chetak and Dominar are the only two products that have posted positive YoY growth in February 2025.

Chetak sales in February were at 21,420 units, as compared to 13,620 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Percentage contribution to sales is at 15.67%. Another reason to celebrate for team Bajaj is that Chetak is now the top-selling electric scooter in the country. In the electric two-wheeler segment, Chetak has a market share of more than 28%. Recent spy shots reveal that Bajaj could introduce a new entry-level version of the Chetak. It will help boost sales even further.

Third best selling Bajaj bike in February 2025 is Platina. Sales were at 20,923 units, as compared to 28,718 units in the corresponding period last year. That’s a negative YoY growth of -27.14%. Platina contributed 15.31% to overall sales in February.

Next in the list is Bajaj CT with sales of 3,369 units. YoY growth is negative at -29.33%, as compared to 4,767 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Bajaj CT contribution to overall sales in February 2025 is at 2.46%. Other Bajaj bikes have relatively fewer numbers – Avenger (1,316 units), Freedom CNG (1,027 units) and Dominar (731 units).

Segment-wise sales performance

In the 75-110cc segment, Bajaj CT and Platina have contributed 3,369 and 20,923 units, respectively. In the 111-125cc segment, the Pulsar 125 range has contributed 53,768 units. That’s close to 2/3rd of the total Pulsar sales in February 2025. Bajaj Freedom CNG bike has sales of 1,027 units, contributing 0.75% to overall sales. In the 126-150cc segment, Bajaj Pulsar has contributed 13,917 units or 10.18% to overall sales.

Moving up, the 151-200cc is also dominated by Pulsar. Sales are at 15,970 units, contributing 11.68% to overall sales. The other bike in this segment is Avenger 160. It has sales of 1,070 units, contributing 0.78%. In the 201-250cc segment, Bajaj Pulsar leads with sales of 3,802 units. Contribution to overall sales is 2.78%. The other two bikes in this space, Avenger 220 and Dominar 250, have sales of 246 units and 351 units, respectively. Coming to the top-end offerings (351-400cc), Bajaj Dominar has sales of 380 units in February 2025. Pulsar NS400Z has registered sales of 445 units.