Bajaj Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Pulsar, Chetak, Platina, CT, Freedom, Avenger, Dominar

While it was the Pulsar range that continued as a volume driver, the Chetak electric scooter also gained strong traction

Bajaj Auto Limited, a leading two-wheeler manufacturer, has witnessed strong year-on-year growth in February 2026. The company reported a 25.68% rise in its domestic sales for the past month, reaching 171,565 units, up from 136,508 units in February 2025, representing a volume increase of 35,057 units.

The company’s varied portfolio of commuter motorcycles such as the entry level Pulsar, Platina and CT series continued to witness rising demand along with the electric Chetak scooter. In the more premium segment, models such as the Dominar along with higher capacity Pulsars also grew significantly both on a YoY and MoM basis.

Bajaj 2W Sales Breakup Feb 2026

In February 2026, Bajaj Auto once again had the Pulsar in top order. It was the 3rd best-selling motorcycle in India after the Splendor and Shine. YoY sales surged 26.98% to 1,11,617 units from 87,902 units with the Pulsar commanding a 65.0% share.

Among the Pulsar range, it was the Pulsar 125cc, which include Pulsar 125, Pulsar NS125 and Pulsar N125, that saw the highest sales at 58,056 units, up from 53,768 units relating to a volume increase of 4,288 units. However, Pulsar 150cc suffered a 4.33% YoY setback to 13,315 units from 13,917 unit while Pulsar 200cc saw its sales nearly double to 31,435 units, a 96.84% rise over 15,970 units. Pulsar 250cc also more than doubled its sales count to 8,459 units from 3,802 units but sales of the 400cc model declined by 20.90% to 352 units.

Strong growth was also seen in the case of the Chetak EV with 28,004 units sold in Feb 2026. It was a 31.85% YoY growth over 21,240 units. The Chetak featured at No. 5 on the list of best-selling scooters in India, ahead of both the Ntorq and Dio.

Bajaj Platina and CT, highly fuel efficient commuter bikes have also seen rising sales in the past month. Platina sales were up 16.57% to 24,390 units while CT sales grew by 12.56% to 3,792 units. Bajaj Freedom, world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle with several first-in-segment features, recorded a 42.26% YoY growth with 1,461 unit sales.

Bajaj Avenger and Dominar

Improved momentum was also recorded for the Bajaj Avenger with 1,364 unit sales, a 48 unit volume increase over 1,316 units sold in Feb 2025. Each of these units were for the Avenger 250cc while the Avenger 200cc failed to garner any sales.

Dominar sales too saw some stable demand at 937 units, a 28.18% rise over 731 units of Feb 2025. These sales were divided between the Dominar 250cc at 551 units while there were 386 units of Dominar 400cc sold in the past month.