Bajaj Sales Breakup Jan 2022- Pulsar, Platina, Avenger, Dominar, CT100, Chetak

Bajaj Auto Sales dipped 13.10 percent in domestic markets and by 16.82 percent in terms of exports

Bajaj Auto has reported a 13.10 percent dip in domestic sales last month with a total of 1,30,613 units sold, down from 1,50,299 units sold in January 2021. It was the Pulsar that claimed sales charts with 66,839 units sold last month, down 31.63 percent over 97,760 units sold in January 2021.

Bajaj Sales Breakup Jan 2022

Of the Pulsar range, it was the 125cc bike that saw the most sales of 44,181 units in the past month, down 6.16 percent over 47,080 units sold in January 2021. Pulsar 150cc sales stood at 11,239 units, down 65.57 percent over 32,640 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Pulsar 200cc and 250cc added 5,407 units and 6,012 units respectively. The Pulsar range commands a 51.17 percent share in the company lineup.

Sales of the Bajaj Platina increased significantly with a share percentage of 35.60. Sales which had stood at 27,131 units in December 2021 increased 71.36 percent to 46,492 units in the past month.

Bajaj CT range, which consists of CT100 and CT110 saw domestic sales at 12,422 units last month, down 36.74 percent over 19,635 units sold in January 2021 while Avenger sales dipped 48.25 percent to 2,213 units, down from 4,276 units sold in January 2021. It was the Avenger 200cc that saw more sales at 1,688 units over the Avenger 250cc of which only 525 units were sold last month.

Bajaj Dominar 250 sales stood at 662 units along with 717 units of the Dominar 400 taking total sales to 1,379 units in January 2021. This was a 6 percent de-growth over 1,467 units sold in January 2021. Chetak e-scooter sales on the other hand surged 4126.67 percent to 1,268 units in the past month, up from 30 units sold in January 2021.

The company has now expanded the reach of the Chetak e-scooter to added cities across India. At the time of launch, this electric scooter was exclusively on sale in Bengaluru and Pune. It has now been expanded to 11 states and across 20 cities in the country.

Bajaj Exports Breakup Jan 2022

Bajaj Auto exports stood at 1,81,656 units in the past month, down 16.82 percent over 2,18,392 units shipped in January 2021. It was the Boxer that was in most demand in global markets with 1,19,336 units exported, down 15.09 percent over 1,40,544 units sold in January 2021. The Boxer 110cc commanded most of these sales at 1,03,988 units along with 2,400 units of Boxer 125cc and 12,948 units of Boxer 150cc. The Boxer commands a 57.24 percent share in the company’s export lineup.

At No. 2 in terms of exports was Bajaj Pulsar. Sales stood at 31,410 units last month, down from 35,724 units shipped in January 2021, relating to a 12.08 percent YoY de-growth. Pulsar 200cc saw more demand at 13,684 units over the Pulsar 125cc of which 4,628 units were exported along with 4,224 units of Pulsar 250cc and 8,874 units of Pulsar 150cc.

Bajaj CT (14,824 units), Discover (8,844 units) and Platina (2,874 units) also noted a YoY de-growth while Dominar exports increased 164.60 percent to 3,408 units, up from 1,288 units shipped in January 2021. Bajaj Auto also noted increased demand for the Avenger bike of which 960 units were exported last month, up 75.50 percent over 547 units shipped in January 2021.