Bajaj Sales Breakup Jan 2023 – Pulsar, Platina, CT, Chetak, Avenger

Bajaj two wheeler total sales (domestic + exports) dipped to 2,31,031 units in Jan 2023 from 3,13,369 units sold in Jan 2022

Bajaj two wheeler domestic sales grew by 5.76 percent YoY in Jan 2023 while exports dipped 49.17 percent. Sales in the past month stood at 1,38,142 units in domestic markets. This was a YoY growth of 5.76 percent from 1,30,613 units sold in Jan 2022.

Exports on the other hand fell by 49.17 percent to 92,889 units in Jan 2023 from 1,82,756 units shipped in Jan 2022. With a total (domestic + exports) of 2,31,031 units sold in the past month, this was also a MoM de-growth from 2,35,784 units sold in Dec 2022

Bajaj Sales Breakup Jan 2023

Models such as the Pulsar and Chetak saw positive sales growth in India. However Platina, Dominar, CT and Avenger saw sales dip significantly on a YoY basis. Bajaj Pulsar series topped sales charts with 84,279 units sold in the past month. This was a 26.09 percent YoY growth from 66,839 units sold in Jan 2022. It related to a 17,440 unit volume growth with a 61.01 percent share.

In the Pulsar series, it was the 125cc model that garnered the most attention with 49,527 unit sales last month, up 12.10 percent from 44,181 units sold in Jan 2022. Pulsar 150cc also did well with 16,970 units sold in Jan 2023 up 50.99 percent over 11,239 units sold in Jan 2022 while Pulsar 200cc sales were at 17,337 units, up 220.64 percent YoY from 5,407 units sold in Jan 2022. The list also included 445 units of Pulsar 250cc, a 92.60 percent YoY de-growth from 6,012 units sold in Jan 2022.

Bajaj Platina sales dipped 9.94 percent YoY to 41,873 units in Jan 2023 down from 46,492 units sold in Jan 2022. It was followed by the Bajaj CT also with a YoY de-growth of 58.13 percent to 5,201 units in the past month, from 12,422 units sold in Jan 2022. CT 110cc model had 2,929 units sold last month, a 76.42 percent YoY de-growth while there had also been 2,272 units of the CT125cc sold in Jan 2023.

Sales of the Chetak electric scooter surged 176.89 percent YoY to 3,511 units in Jan 2023 from 1,268 units sold in Jan 2022. Avenger (2,076 units) and Dominar (1,202 units) saw a YoY de-growth of 6.19 percent and 12.84 percent respectively. In the Avenger series, it was the Avenger 200cc that received more attention with 1,701 units sold in the past month where there were 375 units of the Avenger 250cc sold. Dominar 250cc sales stood at 616 units while 500cc sales were at 586 units last month.

Bajaj Auto Exports Jan 2023

Bajaj Auto exports in Jan 2023 had the Boxer at the top of the list with 56,824 units shipped in the past month. This was a 52.38 percent YoY de-growth over 1,19,336 units sold in Jan 2022. In the Boxer series, the 110 cc model added 48,076 units to total exports along with 1,056 units of Boxer 125cc and 7,692 units of Boxer 150cc.

CT exports grew by 16.57 percent YoY to 17,280 units, up from 14,824 units shipped in Jan 2022. In the CT range it was the 125cc model that saw 10,680 units shipped last month, up 8.80 percent from 9,816 units shipped in Jan 2022. 110cc model exports also improved by 26.17 percent to 5,592 units from 4,432 units YoY. CT150cc exports increased by 75 percent to 1008 units in Jan 2023 from 576 units shipped in Jan 2022.

Thereafter, Bajaj Auto reported significant YoY de-growth for the Pulsar (15,240 units), Dominar 1,392 units), Discover (1,352 units) as well as for the Platina (513 units) and Avenger (288 units). In the Pulsar series, it was the 200cc model that commanded most exports at 8,160 units while there were 3,114 units of Pulsar 250cc, 2,035 units of Pulsar 125cc and 1,931 units of Pulsar 150cc shipped in Jan 2023.