Bajaj Sales Breakup July 2022 – Pulsar, Platina, Dominar, Chetak

Bajaj Auto posted a 6.48 percent YoY growth in domestic markets while exports fell 14.28 percent in July 2022

Bajaj Auto Limited has posted 2W sales (domestic + exports) of 3,03,260 units in July 2022. This was against 3,17,051 units sold in July 2021. In June 2022, sales had stood at 3,15,948 units relating to a MoM de-growth. Domestic sales increased 6.48 percent to 1,61,422 units in the past month from 1,51,594 units sold in July 2021 while exports dipped by 14.28 percent to 1,41,838 units from 1,65,457 units on a YoY basis.

In domestic markets, the company reported a 6.48 percent YoY de-growth. Sales fell for each of the company models except the Pulsar and Chetak. Bajaj Pulsar topped the sales list with 1,01,905 units sold in the past month, up 56.55 percent from 65,094 units sold in July 2021. Bajaj Pulsar commanded a 63.15 percent share.

Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales July 2022

In the Pulsar lineup, it was Pulsar 125cc that garnered most sales at 59,844 units, up 72.63 percent from 34,667 units sold in July 2021. Pulsar 150cc sales stood at 31,416 units in the past month, up 45.88 percent over 21,535 units sold in July 2021. Pulsar 200cc sales also increased 84.25 percent YoY to 9,964 units from 5,408 units sold in July 2021. The company however, noted a YoY de-growth for the Pulsar 250, sales of which dipped to 681 units last month from 3,484 units sold in July 2021.

Bajaj Platina posted an 11.21 percent YoY de-growth to 48,484 units from 54,606 units sold in July 2021. This was a 6,122 unit volume dip with a 30.04 percent share. Likewise, sales of the Bajaj CT also fell 78.31 percent Yoy to 6,064 units from 27,962 units sold in July 2021. Avenger sales dipped 47.58 percent to 1,256 units in the past month from 2,396 units sold in July 2021 with the Avenger 200cc gaining most sales of 1,143 units, down 38.75 percent from 1,866 units sold in July 2021. Avenger 250 sales dipped 78.68 percent to 113 units from 530 units sold in the same month last year.

Dominar also suffered a YoY de-growth of 11.79 percent to 711 units from 806 units sold in July 2021 with the 409 units of Dominar 500cc and 302 units of Dominar 250cc sold during the month. Chetak sales increased 311.23 percent YoY to 3,002 units sold in July 2022 from 730 units sold in July 2021. Bajaj Chetak was the 6th best-selling electric scooter in India in the past month.

Bajaj 2W Exports July 2022

Exports of Bajaj Auto fell 14.28 percent YoY in July 2022. Exports which had stood at 1,65,457 units in July 2021 fell to 1,41,838 units in July 2022 with a 23,619 unit volume de-growth. Every model in the company lineup posted a YoY de-growth except for the CT and Discover.

In global markets, it was the Bajaj Boxer that commanded most attention. Sales dipped 20.56 percent to 74,314 units in July 2022 from 93,548 units shipped in July 2021. The Boxer commands a 52.39 percent share on the export list. Most sales were seen for the Boxer 110 with 55,172 units sold last month, down 27.96 percent from 76,588 units sold in July 2022. There were also 11,440 units of Boxer 150cc shipped last month, down 23.28 percent from 14,912 units shipped in July 2021 and 7,702 units of Boxer 125cc exported with a 276.07 percent YoY growth over 2,048 units shipped in July 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar exports fell 23.71 percent to 26,983 units in July 2022 from 35,371 units shipped in July 2021 leading to an 8,388 unit volume de-growth with a 19.02 percent share. Pulsar 200cc received more attention in global markets with 14,677 units exported and a 1.92 percent YoY decline while there were also 1,568 units of Pulsar 125 and 9,714 units of Pulsar 150 shipped last month along with 1,204 units of Pulsar 250.

Bajaj CT and Discover posted a 38.01 percent and 15.71 percent YoY growth respectively. Sales stood at 22,752 units and 12,784 units in July 2022, up from 16,486 units and 11.048 units sold in July 2021 respectively. Of the CT, there were 9,192 units of CT110 sold in the past month along with 12,984 units of CT125 and 576 units of CT150. Discover 125cc exports were at 10,984 units along with 1,800 units of Discover 110. Platina (2,520 units), Dominar (2,101 units) and Avenger (384 units) also featured lower down on the export list with each posting a YoY de-growth.