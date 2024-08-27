Bajaj Sales Breakup July 2024 – Pulsar, Platina, Chetak, Freedom, Dominar, Avenger

Bajaj Auto has shown off a 14.16% YoY growth in July 2024 with the Pulsar range commanding a 61.89% share

Bajaj two wheelers has seen outstanding year-on-year (YoY) growth in July 2024 with sales at 1,54,771 units. This was a 14.16% growth over 1,35,570 units sold in July 2024 relating to a volume growth of 19,201 units.

Bajaj Sales Breakup July 2024 – YoY Comparison

While it was the Pulsar range that showed off the highest demand, it was the Bajaj Chetak that displayed the highest YoY growth. Demand for the Platina, CT, Avenger and Dominar declined considerably while deliveries of the new Freedom, the world’s first CNG motorcycle, got off to a flying start.

Once again it was the Bajaj Pulsar that saw highest sales in July 2024 scaling well over the other models in the company lineup by significant numbers. Sales grew by 8.90% to 95,789 units over 87,958 units sold in July 2023 to command a 61.89% share in the company portfolio. Bajaj Pulsar was also the 4th best-selling two wheeler in July 2024.

In the Pulsar range, it was the 125cc model that commanded the most attention with 55,711 units sold last month followed by the 150cc and 200 of which 19,758 units and 11,974 units were sold respectively. Bajaj Pulsar 250cc and 400cc sales stood at 5,006 units and 3,340 units respectively. Pulsar 400 was also the best-selling bike in the Bajaj 400cc family.

Platina sales dipped 13.80% YoY in July 2024 to 28,927 units, down from 33,557 units sold in July 2023 while commanding an 18.69% share. High demand was seen for the Bajaj Chetak, the only electric scooter in the company lineup. Sales escalated 344.21% YoY to 20,114 units whereas there had been just 4,528 units sold in the same month last year.

Recently Chetak received limited edition 3201 and 2901 variants. Sales are set gather even further momentum with the company set to introduce a larger battery pack variant. Bajaj Chetak was also at No. 8 on the list of top 10 scooters sold in India in July 2024, ahead of the Suzuki Burgman and Yamaha RayZR.

Bajaj CT, Avenger, Dominar Sales Show YoY Decline

Sales of Bajaj CT, Avenger and Dominar displayed YoY decline in sales. CT sales dipped by 19.21% to 5,476 units whereas there had been 6,778 units sold in July 2023 to command a 3.54% share on this list.

The recently launched Freedom added 1,933 units to total sales with a 1.25% share while Bajaj Avenger suffered an 11.88% decline in sales to 1,424 units as against 1,616 units sold in the sale month last year. Sales of Bajaj Dominar also dipped to 1,108 units, down 2.21% over 1,133 units sold in July 2023.