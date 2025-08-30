Bajaj Sales Breakup July 2025 – Pulsar, Chetak, Dominar, Avenger

Bajaj Auto posted weak domestic demand across its two wheeler segment in July 2025

Bajaj Auto Limited’s two-wheeler sales in the country has slowed down quite a bit. Domestic sales figures declined to 1,30,077 units in July 2025, down by 15.96% from 1,54,771 unit sales of July 2024. It related to a 24,694 units in terms of volume decline. MoM sales also suffered a setback from 1,39,964 unit sales of June 2025.

In July, the company added the new 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z UG to its portfolio while the Bajaj Pulsar N150 has been de-listed from the company website. The company expects to see improved sales with the new 400Z updated model that features a host of mechanical and performance upgrades. Bookings are currently open at Bajaj dealerships across the country while deliveries will commence shortly.

Bajaj Sales Breakup July 2025

Bajaj Pulsar was the best-selling model even as sales declined sharply. It was also the 4th top selling two wheeler in the country after the Splendor, Activa and Shine. Pulsar domestic sales stood at 79,817 units in July 2025, down by 16.67% over 95,789 unit sales of July 2024. In the Pulsar lineup, it was the 125cc that was in higher demand with 41,306 unit sales while the 150cc added 16,878 units to the total tally. There were also 16,111 units of Pulsar 200cc and 4,362 units of the 250cc and 1,160 units of Pulsar 400cc making up its sales numbers.

At No. 2 was Bajaj Platina with 29,424 unit sales, a 1.72% YoY growth. Bajaj Chetak, the only electric two wheeler in the company portfolio, has seen the sharpest percentage decline in sales figures. Sales fell to 11,584 units, a 42.41% YoY de-growth from 20,114 units sold in July 2024.

Bajaj CT, Freedom Sales Decline in July 2025

Lower YoY sales were also reported for both Bajaj CT and Freedom. CT sales dipped by 13.77% to 4,722 units, down from 5,476 units sold in July 2024. Each of these sales figures were contributed by its 110cc model. Freedom sales dipped 1.24% to 1,909 units from 1,933 units on a YoY basis.

On the other hand, Bajaj Avenger and Dominar have seen some improvement in demand in domestic markets. Avenger sales were up at 1,468 units, a 3.09% YoY growth from 1,424 units sold in July 2024. It was the Avenger 180 that amassed most sales at 1,117 units while Avenger 220 added 351 units to total sales. Dominar sales stood at 1,153 units which was a 4.06% YoY growth from 1,108 units sold in July 2024.