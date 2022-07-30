Bajaj Sales Breakup June 2022 – Pulsar, Dominar, Platina, CT 100, Avenger

Bajaj Auto Limited has posted a YoY de-growth in domestic sales by 18.73 percent while exports grew by 27.66 percent

Bajaj Auto Limited, with a two wheeler range that includes the likes of Pulsar, Dominar, Chetak, Avenger, CT and Platina, has seen its domestic sales dip by 18.73 percent in the month of July 2022. Bajaj Auto sales which had stood at 1,52,230 units in June 2021 fell to 1,23,719 units in June 2022.

De-growth was seen across models such as the Platina, CT and Dominar while its Pulsar, Avenger and Chetak received increased attention. Exports on the other hand increased on a YoY basis by 27.66 percent to 1,83,365 units, up from 1,43,630 units exported in June 2021. Each of the models in the company lineup posted a YoY increase in exports.

Bajaj Sales Breakup June 2022

In domestic markets, it was Bajaj Pulsar that received the most attention. Sales increased 5.78 percent YoY to 83,723 units in June 2022, up from 79,150 units sold in June 2021. This was a 4,573 unit volume growth with Pulsar commanding a 67.67 percent share. In Pulsar range, it was 125cc model that saw sales of 51,554 units, up from 47,266 units sold in June 2021 relating to a 9.07 percent YoY growth. Pulsar 150cc sales clocked at 16,976 units, a de-growth of 28.97 percent from 23,901 units sold in June 2021.

Pulsar 200cc sales increased 233.15 percent YoY to 14,802 units while there were also 391 units of Pulsar 250cc sold in the past month with an 88.95 percent YoY de-growth from 3,540 units sold in June 2021. Bajaj Platina and CT posted a YoY de-growth of 35.97 percent and 90.93 percent respectively. Platina sales stood at 27,732 units from 43,313 units sold in June 2021 while CT sales dipped to 2,413 units last month, from 26,608 units sold in June 2021.

Bajaj Avenger has seen a 212.86 percent YoY growth to 6,936 units from 2,217 units sold in June 2021. This was a 4,719 unit volume growth with a 5.61 percent share. It was the Avenger 160 that was more in demand over its 220cc counterpart. Avenger 160 sales stood at 4,828 units, a growth of 181.19 percent over 1,717 units sold in June 2021 while Avenger 220 sales were at 2,108 units, up 321.60 percent from 500 units sold in June 2021.

Bajaj Dominar sales dipped 8.89 percent to 446 units last month from 490 units sold in June 2021 with 232 units of its 250cc and 214 units of the 500 cc models being sold. Chetak sales increased 446.24 percent YoY to 2,469 units from 452 units sold in June 2021.

Bajaj Auto Exports June 2022

Bajaj Auto, the largest two-wheeler exporter in India, saw a 27.66 percent YoY growth in exports to 1,83,365 units with Boxer being in top order. Sales of Boxer increased 5.80 percent YoY to 93,962 units, up from 88,812 units sold in June 2021. Of the Boxer range, it was the 110cc model that received most attention with 72,636 units exported in the pasts month, up 7.63 percent from 67,484 units sold in June 2021. There were also 9,086 units of Boxer 125cc sold lasts month, a YoY growth of 40.56 percent from 6,464 units sold in June 2021 while of the Boxer 150cc, exports stood at 12,240 units, a YoY de-growth of 17.65 percent from 14,864 units exported in June 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar exports saw a 54.62 percent YoY growth to 40,205 units from 26,003 units shipped in June 2021. This was a 14,202 unit volume growth with a 21.39 percent share. Pulsar 150cc was more in demand in global markets with 18,144 units exported, a 93.89 percent YoY growth over 9,358 units shipped in June 2021. Pulsar 200cc exports were at 16,273 units from 12,702 units shipped in June 2021 while there were also 4,188 units of Pulsar 125cc and 1,600 units of Pulsar 250cc exported last month.

Bajaj CT exports stood at 25,152 units, up 150.72 percent from 10,032 units exported in June 2021 of which there were 16,080 units of CT 125cc and 288 units of CT 150cc shipped last month. Of the Discover range, sales stood at 15,824 units in June 2022 up 16.27 percent from 13,610 units shipped in June 2021. This included 11,864 units of Discover 125cc and 3,960 units of Discover 110cc both of which saw YoY increase of 18.52 percent and 10 percent respectively.

Exports of Bajaj Platina range was at 2,190 units, up 5.49 percent from 2,076 units sold in June 2021. Platina 110cc saw exports of 1,710 units while there were 480 units of Platina 125cc. There were also 5,264 units of Dominar exported last month relating to a 90.04 percent YoY growth over 2,770 units shipped in June 2021 while Avenger exports grew by 134.86 percent to 768 units YoY.