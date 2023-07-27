Bajaj Sales Breakup June 2023 – Pulsar, Platina, Chetak, CT, Avenger

Bajaj Auto had the Pulsar as its most sold model in domestic markets while it was the Boxer that captured buyer’s attention in export market

Bajaj Auto ended June 2023 with total two wheeler sales (domestic + exports) at 2,81,585 units. This was a YoY de-growth from 3,07,084 units sold in June 2022 relating to a volume decline by 25,499 units. While the company has posted increased sales in domestic markets with almost all models showing off a YoY growth, exports have fallen significantly with every model in the company lineup ending in the red.

Total sales (domestic + exports) had stood at 2,97,733 units in May 2023. Bajaj Auto 2 wheeler sales in domestic markets stood at 1,60,410 units in June 2023 up 29.66 percent as against 1,23,719 units sold in June 2022. This was a volume growth of 36,691 units.

Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales June 2023

The domestic sales list was headed by Bajaj Pulsar with 1,07,208 units sold in the past month, up 28.05 percent from 83,723 units sold in June 2022. Currently commanding a 66.83 percent share on this list, the Pulsar was also at No. 3 on the list of top 10 best-selling motorcycles in June 2023 after the Hero Splendor and Honda Shine.

In the Pulsar lineup, it was the Pulsar 125cc that garnered the most attention with 67,134 units sold last month, up 30.22 percent from 51,554 units sold in June 2022. Pulsar 150cc sales however dipped 2.05 percent to 16,628 units while Pulsar 200 and 250cc saw increased demand with 16,296 units and 7,150 units sold respectively.

Platina sales also increased 31.80 percent to 36,550 units in June 2023 from 27,732 units sold in the same month last year to command a 22.79 percent share on the company list. Sales increased by 186.76 percent YoY for Bajaj Chetak e-scooter to 7,080 units, up from 2,469 units sold in June 2022. CT sales also improved in domestic markets by 163.57 percent to 6,360 units in June 2023 from 2,413 units sold in June 2022 with 4,608 units of the 110cc variant and 1,752 units of CT125cc sold during the month.

Bajaj Avenger sales dipped 70.07 percent YoY to 2,076 units, down from 6,936 units sold in June 2022 while Dominar sales improved by 154.71 percent to 1,136 units last month. Dominar 250cc and 500cc each had 509 units and 627 units sold respectively.

Bajaj Auto Exports Led by Boxer in June 2023

With every model in the company lineup posting YoY de-growth, exports of Bajaj Auto stood at 1,21,175 units in June 2023. This was a YoY de-growth of 33.92 percent when compared to 1,83,365 units sold in June 2022 relating to a 62,190 unit dip in volumes.

Bajaj Boxer commanded the list with 71,021 units shipped in June 2023, down 24.42 percent from 93,962 units exported in June 2022. The Boxer commanded a 58.61 percent share in the export list. Maximum demand was seen for the Boxer 110cc with 56,960 units shipped last month while there were also 7,587 units of the Boxer 125cc and 6,474 units of Boxer 150cc exported in June 2023. Pulsar exports dipped by 37.50 percent YoY to 25,130 units from 40,205 units exported in June 2022. This included 17,566 units of Pulsar 200cc, 3,270 units of Pulsar 250cc, 2,902 units of Pulsar 125cc and 1,392 units of Pulsar 150cc.

Even as Bajaj CT exports dipped 47.55 percent YoY to 13,191 units from 25,152 units sold in June 2023, it saw increased demand for its 150cc model, exports of which improved 300 percent to 1,152 units in June 2023 from 288 units shipped in June 2022. Exports also fell for the Discover (5,024 units) and Dominar (4,736 units), Dominar 250cc saw increased demand by 9.94 percent to 2,190 units in June 2023 from 1,992 units sold in June 2022. Exports of Platina (1,809 units) and Avenger (264 units) fell 17.40 percent and 65.63 percent respectively.