Bajaj Sales Breakup June 2024 – Pulsar, Platina, Chetak, Avenger, CT, Dominar

Bajaj 2W sales grew by 5.33% YoY in June 2024 with the Pulsar and Platina commanding 85% of domestic sales

Bajaj Auto Limited, the 4th best-selling two wheeler maker in India after Hero, Honda and TVS, has accounted for sales of 1,68,956 units in domestic markets. This was a 5.33% YoY growth over 1,60,410 units sold in June 2023 relating to a 8,546 unit improvement in volumes.

Bajaj Sales Breakup June 2024 – YoY Comparison

The company saw the Pulsar and Platina command the highest sales while the Chetak electric also added significant numbers. Bajaj now expects to see outstanding sales coming in from the new Freedom, the world’s first CNG bike that has been launched at an affordable price of Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom). Bajaj Freedom is a hybrid motorcycle with two tanks, one for petrol and the other for CNG.

Bajaj Pulsar that commanded sales list with 1,11,101 units sold last month reported a 3.63% YoY growth over 1,07,208 units sold in June 2023 to garner a 65.76% share on this domestic list. In the Pulsar range, it was the 125cc model that received the highest sales of 63,586 units despite a 5.28% YoY decline.

Its 150cc counterpart has seen a 39.94% YoY improvement in demand with 23,270 units sold last month while Pulsar 200cc also suffered a YoY decline by 8.96% with 14,836 units sold. Pulsar 250cc and 400cc added 6,894 units and 2,515 units to total sales respectively.

Bajaj Platina sales dipped by 9.44% YoY to 33,101 units to command a 19.59% share. There had been 36,550 units sold in the same month last year. The company’s sole electric offering, Bajaj Chetak has seen outstanding improvement in demand in the domestic market. Sales grew by 135.75% to 16,691 units in the past month. Bajaj Chetak was also the company’s sole offering on the list of top 10 scooters last month, ahead of the TVS iQube by around 1,400 units.

Bajaj CT, Avenger, Dominar Sales Decline YoY

Reporting lower YoY sales in domestic markets were the Bajaj CT, Avenger and Dominar. CT sales dipped 6.78% to 5,929 units as against 6,360 units sold in June 2023. Though the CT 110cc model saw improved sales by 28.67% it was the CT125cc that suffered a 100% decline over 1,752 units sold in June 2023.

Avenger sales fell by 34.49% YoY to 1,360 units last month with the 200cc and 250cc seeing lower sales at 1,065 units and 295 units respectively. Bajaj Dominar too suffered a YoY decline by 31.87% to just 774 units sold last month whereas there had been significantly higher sales at 1,136 units in the same month last year.