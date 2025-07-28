Bajaj Sales Breakup June 2025 – Pulsar, Platina, Chetak, Dominar

Bajaj Auto reported lacklustre sales June 2025 displaying a 17.16% YoY and 9.95% YTD decline

Bajaj Auto Limited, a leading 2 and 3 wheeler manufacturer in Indian market, has been experiencing declining demand. Sales in June 2025 declined by 17.16% YoY while Q2 Cy2025 sales too suffered a 9.95% de-growth. However, the recent introduction of new models, including the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z UG and upgraded 2025 Dominar range—which features the Dominar 250 and 400—could boost sales in the coming months.

Bajaj Auto sold 1,39,964 units in June 2025. This was a 17.16% YoY decline from 1,68,956 units sold in June 2024 relating to a dip in volumes by 28,992 units. It was also a MoM de-growth from a total of 1,82,746 units sold in May 2025.

Bajaj Auto Sales Breakup June 2025

Here is a breakdown of these sales by model. We once again have the Pulsar leading the list. Pulsar sales stood at 88,452 units last month, a 20.39% YoY decline from 1,11,101 units sold in June 2024. Despite the lower demand, Pulsar range continues to command a 63.20% share in the company portfolio.

Among the Pulsar models, 125cc continued to be the company’s highest sellers with 49,641 units sold last month. It commanded a 35.47% of total sales even as sales declined by 21.93% from 63,586 units sold in June 2024. There were also 16,089 units of Pulsar 150cc and 17,521 units of Pulsar 200cc along with 4,275 units of Pulsar 250cc of which it was only the 200cc model that received positive demand. More recently, Bajaj has delisted the Pulsar N150 from its official website primarily due to lack of demand.

Lower YoY sales were also reported for Bajaj Platina, sales of which went down by 22.47% to 25,662 units, down from 23,101 unit sales in June 2024. Also in the 70-110cc segment was the CT with 3,792 unit sales, a 36.04% decline from 5,929 units sold in June 2024.

In 3rd spot, Bajaj Chetak, its sole offering in the electric scooter segment, has been well received. Positive sales growth was reported last month with 17,864 unit sales, a 7.03% YoY growth from 16,691 units sold in June 2024. Freedom sales stood at 1,699 units last month while both Avenger and Dominar have seen sales growth of 11.18% and 27% respectively to 1,512 units and 983 units.

Bajaj Auto Q2 CY2025 Sales April-June 2025

While assessing Q2 sales for CY2025, Bajaj Auto witnessed a drop of 9.95%. Sales during the April-June 2025 period stood at 5,02,386 units, down from 5,57,899 units sold in the same period of 2024. This was a volume de-growth of 9.95%.

Pulsar sales were down by 12.95% to 3,34,615 units from 3,84,390 units on a YoY basis though commanding a 66.61% share in the company portfolio. Once again it was its 125cc model that was in highest demand with 2,07,830 unit sales in the past quarter even as it suffered a 7.85% YoY decline. Pulsar 200cc on the other hand, witnessed a 22.47% YoY growth with 64,763 unit sales.

Platina Q2 sales were down by 22.46% to 83,270 units from 1,07,394 units while Bajaj Chetak has witnessed a 53.28% YoY growth to 62,620 units in the 2025 period from 40,854 units sold in the same period of last year. New offerings such as the Chetak 3001 and Chetak 3503 have appealed to buyers with their extended range and other feature upgrades.

Bajaj CT and Avenger have seen Q2 sales decline by double digits to 11,348 units and 4,204 units. Freedom, the company’s CNG motorcycle added 3,729 units to YTD sales while Dominar too witnessed a YoY growth of 4.92% to 2,600 units in April-June 2025 from 2,478 units sold in the same period last year.