Bajaj Sales Breakup March 2026 – Pulsar, Chetak, Platina, CT, Avenger, Freedom, Dominar

Bajaj Auto reported domestic sales of 2,06,663 units in March 2026, registering a healthy 19.22% YoY growth compared to 1,73,343 units sold in March 2025. Growth was largely driven by strong performance from Pulsar range and steady demand for Chetak electric scooter, while entry-level commuter motorcycles continued to deliver consistent volumes.

Bajaj Sales Breakup March 2026

Pulsar remains Bajaj’s strongest contributor, accounting for 1,32,248 units in March 2026. This marks a YoY growth of 24.29%, with a dominant 63.99% share in the company’s domestic portfolio. The consistent expansion of Pulsar lineup across multiple engine segments continues to strengthen its position as Bajaj’s volume driver.

Chetak electric scooter posted sales of 34,416 units, up 18.75% YoY, contributing 16.65% to total domestic volumes. This highlights Bajaj’s growing presence in the electric two-wheeler space, where Chetak is steadily building traction.

Platina continues to be a strong performer in the commuter segment, recording 32,822 units with 7.19% YoY growth. Entry-level CT range also saw a modest increase of 5.08%, reaching 4,095 units. On the other hand, Avenger sales declined slightly to 1,351 units (-2.95%), while Freedom dropped significantly to 889 units, down 36.23% YoY. Dominar range saw a positive trend with 842 units, growing 28.94%, albeit on a lower base.

Engine Segment Analysis

A deeper look at engine-wise breakup reveals a clear shift in consumer preference towards higher displacement motorcycles. In the 75-110cc segment, CT (4,095 units) and Platina (32,822 units) continue to contribute steady volumes. However, the 111-125cc segment saw a decline, with Pulsar sales dropping slightly by 1.71% and Freedom witnessing a sharp fall.

The 126-150cc segment also declined, with Pulsar sales down 27.40% YoY, indicating a gradual shift away from this category. Significant growth was recorded in the 151-200cc segment, where Pulsar sales surged to 41,980 units, up 153.33% YoY. This clearly reflects rising demand for more powerful motorcycles.

Similarly, in the 201-250cc category, Pulsar registered 10,015 units (+160.47%), while Avenger saw a sharp jump to 1,351 units (+384.23%). Dominar also posted modest growth in this segment. In the 251-350cc segment, newer additions like Pulsar 350 (953 units) and Dominar 350 (394 units) have started contributing to volumes, indicating Bajaj’s push into higher capacity segments.

Transition Impact In 400cc Segment

The 351-400cc segment saw a sharp decline, with Dominar 400 dropping 87.54% YoY and Pulsar 400 down 95.73%. This is not entirely demand-driven. Bajaj has recently begun repositioning its 400cc motorcycles into the sub-350cc category to benefit from lower GST rates. As a result, sales of these models will gradually shift out of the 400cc category, reflecting a structural change rather than an actual drop in demand.

To sum it up, while Pulsar continues to dominate volumes, the company is witnessing growing traction in higher capacity motorcycles and electric mobility through Chetak. At the same time, the ongoing transition of 400cc motorcycles into lower tax brackets indicates a broader realignment of the portfolio. Going forward, Bajaj’s focus on premium motorcycles and EVs is expected to play a key role in sustaining growth.