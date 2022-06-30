Bajaj Sales Breakup May 2022 – Pulsar, Platina, Dominar, CT100, Chetak

Pulsar 125cc variant was best selling Bajaj motorcycle in India for May 2022 – While it was the Boxer which found most sales in export

Bajaj Auto Limited two wheeler segment has reported sales growth in domestic markets in May 2022 on a YoY basis. However, the scenario was dismal in terms of exports with the company reporting a 15.46 percent YoY de-growth. Bajaj two wheeler sales in the domestic market stood at 93,071 units in May 2022, a 56.82 percent YoY increase over 59,349 units sold in May 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar topped the list with a 74.40 percent share and sales of 69,241 units in May 2022, up from 39,623 units sold in May 2021. This was a 29,618 unit volume growth. In the Pulsar lineup, it was the 125cc variant that commanded the most attention with 56,396 units sold last month, up 96,94 percent over 28,636 units sold in May 2021. Pulsar 150cc sales were at 6,636 units, relating to a 23.21 percent YoY de-growth while Pulsar 200cc sales increased 366.19 percent YoY to 6,177 units. There were also 36 units of the Pulsar 250cc sold, de-growth of 96.49 percent over 1,026 units sold in May 2021. Bajaj recently launched the new Pulsar N160, replacing the 160 NS.

Bajaj Sales Breakup May 2022

Bajaj Platina sales stood at 17,336 units in the past month, up 55.28 percent over 11,164 units sold in May 2021 commanding an 18.63 percent share. Increased YoY demand was also seen in the case of Avenger by 188.52 percent to 2,112 units in May 2022, with the Avenger 200cc being more in demand at 1,824 units over 288 units of Avenger 250 cc sold in the past month.

At No. 3 was the Bajaj CT with 1,257 units sold last month, down 83.63 percent over 7,678 units sold in May 2021. Noting these reducing sales over past months, the company has stopped further production of the CT100 which was the most affordable bike in the company lineup at Rs 54,000 (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Dominar domestic sales increased 900.83 percent to 1,211 units in May 2022 from 121 units sold in May 2021. In the company’s scooter lineup, that currently includes the Chetak electric scooter, sales zoomed 8106.45 percent YoY to 2,544 units in May 2022 from 31 units sold in May 2021.

Bajaj Exports Breakup May 2022

Exports dipped on a YoY basis to 1,38,027 units in May 2022 from 1,63,260 units shipped in May 2021. This was a 15.46 percent de-growth. Every model in the company lineup posted a YoY de-growth except for the CT and Dominar.

In global markets, it was Bajaj Boxer that received most attention with 85,282 units sold in May 2022 down 18.19 percent over 1,04,240 units sold in May 2022. The Boxer currently holds a 61.79 percent share with the Boxer 110cc commanding the most attention with 67,010 units exported from 86,992 units shipped in May 2021. Boxer 150cc had 14,720 units sold last month, down 18.86 percent over 12,384 units shipped in May 2021 while Boxer 125cc saw exports of 3,552 units in the past month, down 26.97 percent over 4,864 units shipped in May 2021.

Exports of Bajaj Pulsar, at 24,303 units last month, dropped 19.49 percent over 30,185 units sold in May 2021. Currently commanding a 17.61 percent share, the Pulsar range saw its 160-200cc motorcycles most in demand in global markets with 11,971 units shipped last month while of the 150cc there were 7,668 units exported along with 3,832 units of the 125cc model. There were also 832 units of Pulsar 250cc exported in May 2022.

Bajaj CT exports increased 22.97 percent to 19,104 units, up from 15,536 units shipped in May 2021. Out of this, it was the CT 125 that saw 10,416 units exported along with 288 units of the CT 150cc. Bajaj Dominar sales were at 3,560 units last month, a growth of 41.44 units over 2,517 units exported in May 2021. Of the Dominar range, the 500 cc bike claimed 2,084 unit exports along with 1,476 units of the Dominar 250 cc.

Bajaj Platina (3,012 units) and Discover (2,286 units) were also shipped to global markets in the past month, each posting a YoY de-growth. Bajaj Avenger sales also dipped 53.22 percent to 480 units last month from 1,026 units exported in May 2021.