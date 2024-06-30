Bajaj Sales Breakup May 2024 – Pulsar, Platina, Chetak, CT, Avenger, Dominar

Pulsar brand commands 72% share in domestic sales for May 2024 – 58% of Pulsar sales were by the 125cc model, newly launched Pulsar 400 sales at 32 units

Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler sales figures for May 2024 reveal a mixed bag of performances across its different models and engine segments. Despite some standout growth in specific categories, the overall sales declined by 5.34% year-on-year, totalling 1,79,413 units compared to 1,89,526 units in May 2023. On 5th July, Bajaj will launch world’s first CNG motorcycle, which could boost their sales in coming months.

Bajaj Sales Breakup May 2024 – Pulsar No 1 Bajaj

Pulsar range continues to dominate Bajaj’s domestic market with sales of 1,28,480 units in May 2024, a marginal increase of 0.06% compared to May 2023. Pulsar series holds a commanding 71.61% share of the company’s total domestic sales. Majority of Pulsar sales are thanks to the 125cc model, which accounts for almost 58%. Next is Pulsar 150, which accounts for 23% of total Pulsar sales. Under 150cc Pulsar ranges account 81% of total Pulsar sales. Newly launched Pulsar 400 registered sales of 32 units in May 2024.

In stark contrast, Platina series experienced a significant drop, with sales plummeting by 28.27% to 30,239 units. This decline is notable as Platina still maintains a 16.85% share of Bajaj’s total sales, indicating its importance in the budget commuter segment. The decrease could be attributed to rising competition and market saturation in this segment, necessitating renewed marketing efforts or model updates to regain its lost ground.

At No 3 is their electric scooter, Chetak. It has shown impressive growth with a 41.64% increase in sales, reaching 13,042 units. This makes it a standout performer in Bajaj’s portfolio, accounting for 7.27% of the total sales. The growing popularity of Chetak highlights the increasing acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs) among Indian consumers, driven by environmental concerns and government incentives.

Sales of CT range declined by 14.49%, with 5,229 units sold in May 2024 compared to 6,115 units in May 2023. Next up, Avenger series witnessed the steepest decline, with a 40.64% drop in sales to 1,510 units. Sales of Dominar also decreased, with 913 units sold, marking a 17.15% decline from the previous year.

Engine Segment Analysis

75-110cc Segment: CT model in this segment grew by 22.46%, with sales of 5,229 units compared to 4,270 units in May 2023. This growth reflects the model’s strong performance in the entry-level commuter market. Meanwhile, Platina saw a 28.27% decline, indicating a potential area for Bajaj to address through targeted promotions or model updates.

111-125cc Segment: This segment saw significant declines, with Pulsar dropping 14.93% to 74,072 units and CT model’s sales ceasing entirely from 1,845 units in May 2023. The cessation of CT sales in this segment suggests a strategic shift or realignment of Bajaj’s product offerings.

126-150cc Segment: Pulsar sales in this segment surged by 54.39%, reaching 29,386 units. This substantial increase contributed to a 16.38% share of the total, highlighting the model’s appeal to customers seeking a balance between performance and affordability.

151-200cc Segment: Pulsar sales increased by 10.89%, with 17,915 units sold. Conversely, Avenger’s sales dropped by 29.03% to 1,144 units. This contrast underscores the varying consumer preferences within this engine category, favouring more performance-oriented bikes like Pulsar.

201-250cc Segment: This segment saw mixed results with Avenger declining by 60.73% to 366 units, while Pulsar grew by 15.17% to 7,075 units. Dominar also saw a decline of 15.99%, selling 436 units. The overall mixed performance suggests potential for growth with the right strategic initiatives.

351-500cc Segment: Dominar sales decreased by 18.18%, with 477 units sold. Pulsar 400 made an entry with 32 units, as a new offering in this higher displacement segment.

Electric Vehicles (EV): Chetak electric scooter continued its strong performance with a 41.64% increase in sales, reinforcing Bajaj’s commitment to the EV segment. With growing environmental awareness and supportive government policies, the Chetak’s success could pave the way for more EV offerings from Bajaj.