Bajaj Sales Breakup May 2025 – Pulsar, Chetak, Dominar, Platina

One of India’s leading 2W and 3W manufacturers, Bajaj Auto, has closed the sales account for the month of May 2025 on a positive note, where YoY and MoM sales analysis are concerned. There are a lot of developments from Bajaj’s stable in the past months with new launches expected in the coming months which will boost sales further.

The company sold a total of 1,82,746 units in May 2025, which registered a 1.86% YoY growth as opposed to 1,79,413 units sold in May 2024, yielding a 3,333 units volume growth YoY. When compared to the 1,79,676 units sold in April 2025, there was a 1.70% MoM growth, yielding a 3,070 units volume growth MoM.

Bajaj Sales Breakup May 2025

Breaking down these numbers further, we get the best-seller Pulsar lineup at 1,22,151 units that contributes to 66.84% of Bajaj’s total sales. When compared to the 1,28,480 units sold in May 2024, Pulsar saw a 4.93% YoY decline with 6,329 units lost in volume YoY. Next in line was the Platina at 27,919 units and a 7.67% YoY decline.

The first vehicle to register a positive growth for Bajaj was Chetak electric scooter at 3rd position with . With 25,540 units, Bajaj almost doubled its sales YoY with a 95.83% YoY growth, as opposed to the 13,042 units sold last year. This resulted in a 12,498 units gain in volume YoY, which was highest in this list.

Bajaj’s CT lineup sales stood at 3,608 units with a 31% YoY decline. In 5th place, we have Avenger lineup with 1,672 units sold last month and registered a 10.73% YoY growth. Freedom 125 CNG and Bajaj’s flagship Dominar sales stood at 1,037 and 819 units respectively, without any positive growth to register.

Displacement-wise Sales Breakup

Breaking down the numbers further with respect to their displacement, we can see that Bajaj’s 125cc Pulsars are the company’s highest contributors with 78,988 units sold and commanded 43.22% of the company’s total sales with a positive growth of 6.64% YoY when compared to 74,072 units sold in May 2024.

In the 75cc-110cc space, we have CT and Platina lineups with 3,608 and 27,919 units respectively. We have Pulsars at 78,988 units and Freedom at 1,037 units in the 111cc-125cc segment. In 126cc-150cc space, we can see that Pulsar sales stood at 15,937 units, almost halving in numbers YoY with 45.77% YoY decline when compared to the 29,386 units sold last year with a volume decline of 13,499 units.

Bajaj’s 151cc-200cc segment is where there is positive growth again as Avenger 160 sold 1,277 units with 11.63% YoY growth and 160cc Pulsars sold 22,372 units with 24.88% YoY growth. In the 201cc-250cc space, only Avenger 220 registered positive growth of 7.92% YoY with 395 units.

Dominar 250 and Pulsar 250 registered 7.80% and 38.45% YoY decline as they sold 402 and 4,355 units respectively. Pulsar NS400Z with 499 units outsold Dominar 400 with 417 units, with Pulsar NS400Z registering 1,459.38% YoY growth.

