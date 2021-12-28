Bajaj Sales Breakup Nov 2021 – Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger, Platina, CT100, Chetak

Bajaj Auto Limited found its exports well in excess of domestic sales in November 2021, though both posted a YoY de-growth

Bajaj was among the leading 5 two wheeler makers, Hero, Bajaj, Honda, TVS and Royal Enfield, who all reported double digit de-growth. The company has posted a YoY de-growth across both domestic sales and exports which had stood at a total of 3,28,476 units. Further breaking up this, domestic sales were at 1,40,909 units while exports stood at 1,87,561 units.

Bajaj Sales Breakup Nov 2021

Bajaj domestic sales dipped 22.62 percent YoY to 1,40,909 units, down from 1,82,093 units sold in November 2020. It was the Pulsar and Platina range that headed the list and the only two models that posted sales above the 50,000 unit mark.

Pulsar sales stood at 61,913 units last month, down 40.98 percent over 1,04,904 units sold in November 2020. In this range, it was the Pulsar 125 and 150 that contributed most with 42,311 units and 13,084 units sold respectively. Pulsar 200 and 250 were down to 5,874 units and 644 units respectively.

Bajaj saw increased demand for its Platina range. Sales increased 45.88 percent YoY to 60,646 units in the past month, up from 41,572 units sold in November 2020. Bajaj CT sales dipped 54.57 percent YoY to 13,196 units, down 54.57 percent over 29,046 units sold in November 2020 while Avenger sales also fell 42.31 percent to 2,663 units.

Increased sales were seen in the case of the Bajaj Dominar at 1,980 units last month, up 17.09 percent over 1,691 units sold in November 2020. Dominar 250 claimed a maximum percent of these sales at 1,440 units last month while Dominar 400 had 540 units sold last month. Chetak sales increased 93.56 percent to 511 units, up from 264 units sold in November 2020.

Bajaj Exports Breakup Nov 2021

Exports of Bajaj Auto dipped but marginally in Nov 2021. Shipments of 1,92,244 units of Nov 2020 dipped 2.44 percent to 1,87,561 units in the past month. Boxer was most in demand commanding a 66.71 percent share with 1,25,128 units shipped last month, down 0.13 percent over 1,2,286 units shipped in November 2020. Boxer 110cc was most favoured with 1,09,016 units followed by Boxer 150cc of which 12,656 units were shipped last month.

At No. 2 was Pulsar with sales of 23,850 units, down 26.71 percent over 32,540 units shipped in November 2020. It was Pulsar 150cc that commanded most attention in global markets with 10,632 units of this variant being exported while of Pulsar 200cc 10,632 units were shipped.

Even as CT100 (20,224 units) and Platina (4,485 units) posted increased demand in global markets, Bajaj Discover sales dipped 10.32 percent to 10,448 units, down from 12,792 units sold in November 2020. Dominar exports also suffered a de-growth with 33.85 percent lower sales last month at 2,838 units, down from 4,290 units shipped in November 2020. Avenger sales increased 206.25 percent to 588 units last month, up from 192 units exported in November 2020.