Bajaj Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – Pulsar, Chetak, Dominar, Freedom

Bajaj Auto accounted for a 2% rise in Oct 2025 with 2.50 lakh unit sales with the Pulsar continuing to command a major share

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported a 2.01% increase in October 2025 sales, supported by the Pulsar and Platina. The Chetak electric scooter has also contributed strongly to the company’s total of 2,50,359 units. Total sales units had stood at 2,45,421 in Oct 2024, representing a 4,938-unit volume growth.

Bajaj Auto Sales Oct 2025

The Bajaj Pulsar range continued to head the sales list. There were 1,52,996 units sold last month, a 36.81% rise over 1,11,834 units sold in Oct 2024. Currently commanding a 61.11% share, the Pulsar continues to attract a younger segment of biking enthusiasts in Indian markets. Such is its popularity, that since its launch in 2001, in April this year it became the first brand to achieve a milestone of over 2 crore (20 million) unit sales globally.

In the Pulsar lineup it was the 125cc model that commanded total sales of 87,562 units while its 200 cc model accounted for 35,483 unit sales. With intense competition in the 125cc segment, Bajaj has recently upped features on the Pulsar NS125 for 2026 model year.

In a No.2 spot on the company sales list, Bajaj Platina sales dipped by 14.52% to 52,734 units in the past month from 61,689 units sold in Oct 2024. Bajaj Chetak, the company’s sole electric offering, and the foremost player in the electric two wheeler segment, saw its sales increase by 13.89% YoY to 34,900 units last month from 30,644 units. Bajaj Chetak EV also outnumbered TVS iQube to reclaim its lost pole position after a gap of three months. There is also the next-gen Chetak currently on test as spy pic indicate.

Bajaj CT 100 commuter bike suffered a steep YoY decline in sales to 4,534 units, down from 8,503 units. Freedom sales too fell drastically to just 2,152 units, down 92.84% when compared to 30,051 units of Oct 2024

Bajaj Avenger and Dominar Sales Growth Oct 2025

Strong demand was seen for the Bajaj Avenger and Dominar in the past month. Avenger sales were up 9.51% to 1,808 units from 1,651 units. Of the Avenger range, it was the 200cc model that was more in demand as compared to its 250cc counterpart. The company also reported a 17.73% rise in Dominar sales to 1,235 units from 1,049 units sold in Oct 2024.