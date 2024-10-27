Bajaj Sales Breakup Sep 2024 – Pulsar, Platina, Chetak, Freedom, Avenger, Dominar

Bajaj Pulsar continued to be the company’s best-selling model in Sep 2024 to command a 56.30% share

Bajaj Auto’s two wheeler sales figures rose by 29.45% to 2,47,118 units in September 2024 from 1,90,902 unit sales in the same month last year. The Pune based two wheeler maker has also witnessed outstanding improvement in its MoM sales over 1,97,037 units sold in Aug 2024.

Bajaj Sales Sep 2024 – Pulsar commands 56.30% Share

Bajaj Pulsar, Platina and most definitely the Chetak, were the three models in the company’s domestic portfolio that accounted for the highest sales last month. Bajaj Pulsar saw the most sales last month at 1,39,128 units to command a No. 1 position. This was a 15.82% YoY improvement from 1,20,126 unit sales of Sep 2023. It also resulted in a volume increase of 19,002 units.

In the Pulsar range, it was the Pulsar 125cc that received most attention from buyers in the country with 78,590 unit sales, a 16.58% YoY growth from 67,256 units sold in Sep 2023. There were also 31,881 units of the Pulsar 150cc and 16,655 units of Pulsar 200cc sold last month along with 6,880 units of Pulsar 250cc and 2,122 units of Pulsar 400.

Bajaj Platina, another hot favourite in the company lineup, had 49,774 unit sales last month. This related to 2.38% YoY growth from 48,615 units sold in Sep 2023. Platina also posted a significant improvement in its MoM sales over 41,915 units sold in Aug 2024.

Bajaj Chetak Sales up 217.28% YoY in Sep 2024

Bajaj Chetak sales escalated by 217.28% on a YoY basis to 28,517 units in Sep 2024. This was well over 8,988 units sold in Sep 2023. Bajaj launched the new Freedom CNG bike earlier this year. It has managed to capture sales of 19,639 units in Sep 2024 and command a 7.95% share on this list.

The new Freedom 125 CNG+Petrol Bi-fuel has managed these sales on account of its healthy fuel efficiency which stands at 102kg/km, a range of variants and affordable pricing. Its engine too is capable of running on both Petrol and CNG offering the benefits of CNG and convenience of Petrol fuel.

Bajaj CT sales dipped by 32% YoY to 6,391 units in Sep 2024. It was the CT110cc that commanded most attention with 6,344 unit sales last month while the CT125 made up the balance 47 units. Bajaj Avenger sales were also down to 2,318 units in the past month, a 4.37% YoY de-growth over 2,424 unit sales of Sep 2023. Dominar had 1,351 unit sales last month with its 250cc witnessing a YoY decline in sales by 17.97% to 557 units while the Dominar 400 saw higher demand by 18.15% to 794 units.