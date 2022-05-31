Bajaj Sales, Exports Breakup Apr 2022 – Pulsar, Dominar, CT100, Platina

Bajaj Auto experienced a de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports in April 2022

Bajaj Auto Limited, a leading two and three wheeler automaker in India, has registered significantly lower sales in the past month. The company cites severe shortage in supply of semi-conductors which has taken its toll on production thereby relating to lower sales. Bajaj Auto domestic sales and exports in the past month stood at 2,68,284 units, this was a YoY de-growth from 3,27,837 units sold in April 2021.

Bajaj lineup of motorcycles include Pulsar, Platina, CT, Dominar and Avenger along with the Chetak electric scooter. Domestic sales in April 2022 stood at 92,577 units, down 24.01 percent from 1,21,829 units sold in April 2021. This was a 29,253 unit volume de-growth.

Bajaj Auto Domestic sales Breakup April 2022

The best-selling model on the list was the Pulsar with 46,040 units sold in the past month. This was a 30.86 percent YoY de-growth over 66,586 units sold in April 2021. Pulsar commands a 49.73 percent share with its 125cc model seeing sales of 42,747 units, up 19.10 percent over 35,891 units sold in April 2021. Pulsar 150cc sales stood at 2,177 units, down 89.68 percent over 21,100 units sold in April 2021. There were also 1,024 units of the Pulsar 200cc sold last month leading to an 81.98 YoY de-growth, while there were only 92 units of Pulsar 250cc sold last month, down 97.65 percent over 3,914 units sold in April 2021.

YoY sales of Bajaj Platina increased 10.85 percent to 39,316 units, up from 35,467 units sold in April 2021. This was a 3,849 unit volume growth with a 42.47 percent share. Bajaj CT sales dipped 64.80 percent YoY to 5,498 units. This was against 15,619 units sold in April 2021 leading to a 10,121 unit volume de-growth while commanding a 5.94 percent share in the company range.

Avenger sales fell 93.17 percent to 176 units in April 2022, down from 2,575 units sold in April 2021. It was the Avenger 200cc that saw 174 units sold in the past month, over 1,851 units sold in April 2021 leading to a 90.96 percent YoY de-growth. The Avenger 250cc had only 2 units sold in domestic markets last month, down 99.69 percent over 650 units sold in April 2021. Dominar sales also fell YoY by 71.92 percent to 301 units last month, down from 1,072 units sold in April 2021. Dominar 250cc had 174 units sold last month while the 500cc model saw 127 units sold in April 2022.

Bajaj Sales Breakup April 2022 saw Chetak electric scooter much in demand in domestic markets. Sales improved 144.31 percent to 1,246 units, up from 510 units sold in April 2021. The company, noting strong response for this model, has plans to add more models to their EV lineup over the coming years. A test mule of the Chetak based electric scooter is currently under test and has been recently spied near the company’s Chakan plant in Pune.

Bajaj Auto Exports April 2022

Exports dipped 14.71 percent YoY in April 2022. It was down to 1,75,707 units from 2,06,008 units shipped in April 2021. This was a 30,301 unit volume de-growth. In global markets, it was the Bajaj Boxer that garnered the most attention. Sales dipped 17.40 percent to 99,500 units from 1,20,460 units sold in April 2021 leading to a 20,960 unit volume de-growth while commanding a 56.63 percent share. The Boxer 110cc saw sales of 74,308 units, down 18.93 percent over 91,660 units sold in April 2021 while there were 18,232 units of Boxer 150cc sold along with 6,960 units of the Boxer 125cc.

Of the Pulsar range, sales stood at 28,965 units, down 31.91 percent over 42,537 units sold in April 2021. Pulsar 200cc was the most in demand with 17,196 units sold, down 20.77 percent over 21,703 units sold in April 2021. There were also 7,686 units of the Pulsar 150cc sold and 3,433 units of the Pulsar 125cc sold in the past month along with 650 units of Pulsar 250cc.

Bajaj CT exports increased 16.09 percent YoY to 21,156 units. Exports of the Discover dipped 9.28 percent to 15,096 units from 16,640 units shipped in April 2021 out of which there were 10,776 units of the 125cc shipped and 4,320 units of the 110cc. Bajaj Dominar (5,785 units) and Platina (4,800 units) saw YoY sales growth of 79.60 percent and 6.95 percent respectively while Avenger exports fell 7.53 percent to 405 units.