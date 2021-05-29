Bajaj Sales, Exports Breakup April 2021 – Pulsar, Platina, CT, Avenger, Dominar, Chetak

Bajaj Auto’s overall domestic sales declined 30.12 percent to 1,21,829 units, while exports increased 44.09 percent to 2,06,008 units in April 2021

Bajaj Auto has registered domestic sales of 1,21,828 units in April 2021. This was a 30.12 percent decline as against 1,74,334 units sold in March 21. Exports on the other hand surged to 2,06,008 units, up 44.09 percent over 1,42,971 units sold in March 21, marking the past month of the company’s second highest exports.

Bajaj Domestic Sales April 21

It may be seen from the attached table that leading the domestic sales charts in top 5 positions were the Pulsar, Platina, CT100, Avenger and Dominar. The recently launched Bajaj Chetak trailed at the bottom but with the highest percentage MoM sales growth.

Pulsar, holding a 38.19 percent share in the company lineup, saw its sales dip 22.25 percent to 66,586 units in April 21 as against 85,639 units sold in March 21. The Pulsar range consists of the 125, 150, 160, 180, 200 and the 220F and is favoured for its value for money, outstanding performance and low maintenance cos.

At No. 2 was the Bajaj Platina which also suffered de-growth in terms of domestic sales. March 21 sales which stood at 69,025 units dipped to 35,467 units, suffering the maximum de-growth as against any other model in the company lineup. Along with the Pulsar, the Platina was among the top five best-selling motorcycles in April 2021.

Next in line was the Bajaj CT posting a growth in domestic sales of 12.41 percent to 15,619 units in the past month, up from 13,895 units sold in March 21. It was followed by the Avenger and Dominar, both of which suffered de-growth of 35.90 percent and 35.73 percent respectively.

Domestic sales of the Bajaj Chetak surged 466.67 percent to 510 units in the past month. This was as compared to 90 units sold in March 21, thus outselling its only competitor TVS iQube by a significant margin as only 307 units of the iQube were sold in April 2021. When assessing engine wise sales in April 21, it was only the 75-110cc Bajaj CT that noted some positive response while all others suffered de-growth.

Bajaj Exports April 21

Every model in the Bajaj Auto lineup posted increased demand in global markets except for the Avenger. The Bajaj Boxer took the lead with 1,20,460 units sold in April 21, up 43.77 percent over 83,788 units sold in March 21. The Boxer commands a 58.47 share.

At No. 2 was the Pulsar with sales of 42,537 units in the past month, up 61.01 percent over 26,256 units sold in March 21. Of these total sales, Pulsar offerings in the 151-200cc segment commanded the most attention with sales of 21,703 units while the Pulsar 125, 150 and 250 made up the remaining exports.

While exports of the Bajaj CT (28.19 percent), Discover (25.30 percent) and Platina (53.28 percent) increased substantially MoM, it was the Bajaj Dominar that noted the most percentage increase in April 21 by 158.51 percent to 3,221 units, up from 1,246 units sold in March 21. Exports of the Avenger dipped 65.16 percent to 438 units in the past month as against 1,257 units exported in March 21.