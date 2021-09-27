Bajaj Sales, Exports Breakup Aug 2021 – Pulsar, Platina, CT, Dominar, Avenger

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported 9.81 percent de-growth in terms of domestic sales while exports increased 27.44 percent YoY

Bajaj Auto Limited sold a total of 3,32,486 units in August 2021 which included 1,53,437 units in domestic markets while 1,76,049 units were exported. Domestic sales of Bajaj Auto posted a de-growth of 9.81 percent to 1,53,437 units in the past month, down from 1,70,132 units sold in August 2020.

Bajaj Pulsar Range In Aug 2021

The Pulsar range, which is generally the most sought after, has seen a dip in demand to the extent of 24.19 percent to 66,107 units, down from 87,202 units sold in August 2020. It was however, the Pulsar 125 that contributed most to these sales at 32,659 units with the Pulsar 150 making up the remain numbers of 24,621 units along with the Pulsar 200 with 4,666 units sold in the past month besides 4,161 units of the Pulsar 250.

Bajaj Platina sales increased 40.50 percent to 56,615 units in August 2021, up from 40,294 units sold in August 2020 commanding a 39.90 percent share in the company lineup. Bajaj CT, Avenger and Dominar each recorded sales de-growth in August 2021. CT sales dipped 23.76 percent to 26,578 units, up from 34,863 units sold in August 2020.

Avenger sales fell 49.88 percent to 2,751 units from 5,489 units sold in August 2020 with the Avenger 200cc (2,110 units) more in demand as compared to the Avenger 250cc (641 units). Dominar sales also dipped 51.15 percent to 1,022 units YoY but it was the Bajaj Chetak that saw its domestic sales surge 89.58 percent to 364 units in the past month, up from 192 units sold in August 2020.

Bajaj Chetak e-scooter is now available in more cities and the company has opened bookings for the Chetak via the brands official website in Pune, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Mysore, Mangalore and Aurangabad.

Bajaj Exports Increase Aug 2021

Even as the company did not fair too well in domestic markets, its performance in terms of exports are noteworthy. Exports increased 27.44 percent YoY to 1,76,049 units, up from 1,38,141 units shipped in August 2020. Every model in the company lineup saw an increase in demand except for the Avenger.

It was the Bajaj Boxer that topped the export list with 1,05,594 units sold in August 2021, up 29.45 percent over 81,574 units shipped in August 2020. Currently the Boxer holds a 59.98 percent share. Bajaj Boxer 110cc was more in demand over the 125cc and 150cc counterparts.

Bajaj Pulsar exports also increased 19.61 percent YoY to 34,243 units, up from 28,628 units sold in August 2020 with the Pulsar 200cc more in demand (15,754 units) over the entry level Pulsar 125cc (4,352 units) and Pulsar 150cc (11,641 units) or the Pulsar 250 ( 2,496 units).

Even as Bajaj CT exports increased 125.38 percent to 17,958 units over 7,968 units shipped in August 2020 that of Bajaj Discover dipped 26.71 percent to 11,480 units down from 15,664 units exported in August 2020. It was the Discover 125cc that saw more exports at 10,040 units over 1,440 units of the Discover 110cc in the past month.

Bajaj Platina and Dominar both received increased attention in global markets up 54.84 percent and 108.02 percent respectively while exports of Avenger dipped 50 percent to 343 units, down from 684 units shipped in August 2020.