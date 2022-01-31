Bajaj Sales, Exports Breakup Dec 2021 – Pulsar, Dominar, Platina, CT, Chetak, Avenger

Best sellers in the company lineup were Pulsar, Platina, CT, Dominar and Avenger, while Chetak saw massive YoY increase in sales

Bajaj Auto has posted flat YoY growth in December 2020 while exports dipped 9.96 percent. Total sales in domestic markets stood at 1,23,954 units in the past month, up 0.98 percent over 1,22,750 units sold in December 2020.

Bajaj Sales Breakup Dec 2021 – Pulsar Leads

The Bajaj Pulsar range saw sales of 64,966 units last month, down 13.86 percent over 75,421 units sold in December 2020. Currently commanding a 52.41 percent share in the company lineup, it was the Pulsar 125cc and 150cc that gained most attention with 27,900 units and 27,169 units sold respectively last month. This was a 34.64 percent de-growth in the case of Pulsar 125cc while sales of the 150cc model increased 36.13 percent YoY.

Bajaj Platina sales increased 45.74 percent in December 2021 to 44,800 units, up from 30,740 units sold in December 2020. Bajaj Platina holds a 36.14 percent share. It was Platina that was the 5th best-selling two wheeler in the country in the past month. At No. 3 was the Bajaj CT. Sales dipped 40.09 percent YoY to 8,288 units, down from 13,835 units sold in December 2020 relating to a 6.69 percent share.

Bajaj Avenger and Dominar found favour among many buyers in the past month. Both these models posted YoY increase in sales to the extent of 20.29 percent and 260.65 percent respectively. Sales of the Avenger stood at 2,377 units last month, up from 1,976 units sold in December 2020. Most demand was seen for the Avenger 200cc with 1,963 units sold last month along with 414 units of the 250cc model. Dominar sales on the other hand increased 260.65 percent to 2,795 units, up from 775 units sold in December 2020.

The Chetak e-scooter has seen outstanding demand with a 24166.67 percent YoY increase from just 3 units sold in December 2020 to 728 units in the past month. Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is currently available in two variants – Urbane and Premium. Bajaj Auto is extending the availability of its Chetak electric scooter in the Indian market as the company plans to launch the Chetak in new cities this year.

Bajaj Sales Breakup Dec 2021 – Boxer Leads

Bajaj Auto Limited has exported a total of 1,80,824 units in December 2021. This was a 9.96 percent YoY de-growth over 2,00,827 units sold in December 2020. In global markets, it was Boxer that was most in demand with 1,17,008 units shipped in the past month, down 10.87 percent over 1,31,283 units exported in December 2020. Out of this, it was the Boxer 110cc model that saw more exports over its 125cc counterpart with 98,328 units and 3,968 units exported respectively.

Bajaj Pulsar and CT exports were at 27,754 units and 14,000 units respectively, down 25.04 percent and 5.19 units respectively. CT 125cc commanded higher demand in export markets with 9,504 units shipped followed by the 110cc model of which 3,200 units were exported in the past month both of which related to a YoY de-growth. Conversely, the CT 150cc saw a 350 percent increase in shipments to 1,296 units, up from 288 units sold in December 2020.

Bajaj Discover and Platina posted a YoY growth in exports, up 39.42 percent and 30.49 percent respectively to 14,396 units and 4,827 units from 10,326 units and 3,699 units sold in December 2020. Dominar shipments dipped 47.28 percent 47.28 percent YoY to 1,879 units, from 3,564 units shipped in December 2020. Avenger exports increased 485.37 percent YoY to 960 units, up from 164 units shipped in December 2020. Of the Avenger range, it was the 250cc model that saw increased demand of 672 units over its 200cc model of which 288 units were shipped in the past month.