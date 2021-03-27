Bajaj Sales, Exports Breakup Feb 2021 – Pulsar, Platina, CT, Avenger, Boxer

Bajaj Auto reported flat sales in the past month while exports increased 10.43 percent

Pune-based two-wheeler OEM, Bajaj Auto Limited has released their sales figures for February 2021. Positive growth is reported both in terms of domestic sales and exports. Domestic sales stood at 1,42,863 units while exports were at 1,72,938 units relating to combined sales of 3,15,801 units.

Domestic sales were somewhat flat with 1.87 percent increase from 1,40,241 units sold in Feb 20 to 1,42,863 units sold in the past month. Sales of the Platina and Pulsar brand commanded the list.

Pulsar domestic sales stood at 81,454 units, up 7.65 percent over 75,669 units sold in Feb 20. However, the highest percentage increase was seen in the case of the Dominar. Sales of the Bajaj Dominar increased 474.25 percent from 299 units sold in Feb 20 to 1,717 units sold last month.

Earlier this year, the company had increased the prices of the Dominar 250 and 400. Bajaj Dominar 250 received a price hike of Rs. 2,003, while Dominar 400 price increased by Rs.1,997. Bajaj Chetak electric scooter, only electric bike in Bajaj lineup, has seen a 50 percent increase in sales from 100 units sold in Feb 20 to 150 units sold in the past month.

Segment wise Domestic Sales

When taking segment wise sales into account, the Pulsar brand in the 111c to 125cc and 126cc to 150cc segments did the best. Sales of the Bajaj CT suffered de-growth of 65.27 percent to 9,462 units, down from 26,242 units sold in Feb 20. The Bajaj Platina however, noted a 36.88 percent growth to 46,264 units sold in domestic markets in Feb 21, up from 33,799 units sold in Feb 20.

In the subsequent 151cc – 200cc segments it was the Avenger that noted a sales increase of 5.79 percent to 2,813 units while Pulsar sales surged 45.90 percent to 11,643 units, up from 7,980 units sold in Feb 20. Bajaj Avenger in the 201 to 250 segment also posted positive growth up 120.44 percent to 1,003 percent sold in Feb 21, up from 455 units sold in Feb 20.

Bajaj Auto Exports – Feb 21

Noting a 10.43 percent increase in total exports to 1,72,938 units, Bajaj Auto saw its Boxer the most in demand with 1,10,716 units exported in the past month. This was a 8.47 percent increase over 1,02,066 units exported in Feb 20. Total exports of the Pulsar brand stood at 30,863 units, up 60.74 percent over 19,200 units sold in Feb 20 while lower down the order was the Bajaj CT with sales of 13,750 units, a de-growth of 40.4 percent over 23,096 units sold in Feb 20.

Platina, available both as a 110cc and 125cc offering, was at No. 5 in terms of exports in Feb 21 with total exports of 4,320 units. Of this, 4,212 were for the 110cc offering while in the 111-125cc Platina saw 108 units exported in the past month, a de-growth of 79.07 percent over 516 units exported in Feb 20.

Of the Dominar, exports stood at 1,600 units. The Dominar in the 201-250 segment saw exports of 542 units while in the 351-500cc segment, it noted de-growth of 33.38 percent with 1,058 units exported in Feb 21 as against 1,588 units exported in the same month of the previous year.