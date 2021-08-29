Bajaj Sales, Exports Breakup July 2021 – Pulsar, Platina, CT100, Avenger, Chetak

Bajaj Auto domestic sales grew 2.16 percent YoY in July 2021 while exports surged 121.66 percent

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported a 2.16 percent YoY growth in terms of sales in domestic markets. Sales which had stood at 1,48,383 units in July 2020 increased to 1,51,594 units in the past month with the Pulsar and Platina adding most numbers.

Bajaj Pulsar and Platina

Bajaj Pulsar was the company’s best-selling model in July 2021 despite de-growth of 11.84 percent. Sales which had stood at 73,836 units in July 2020 dipped to 65,094 units in the past month. In a breakup, Pulsar 125 added most numbers at 34,667 units while of Pulsar 150, 21,535 units were sold along with 5,408 units of Pulsar 200 and 3,484 units of Pulsar 250.

Bajaj Platina at No.2, saw sales of 54,606 units in the past month, up 55.56 percent over 35,103 units sold in July 2020. At No. 3 was Bajaj CT of which the company sold 27,962 units last month, down 17.21 percent over 33,774 units sold in July 2020.

Domestic sales of the Avenger and Dominar dipped 35.28 percent and 5.04 percent respectively YoY to 2,396 units and 806 units respectively while Bajaj Chetak added 730 numbers to domestic sales. This was the highest ever monthly sales reported by Chetak, Bajaj’s new electric scooter.

In July 2021, Bajaj Auto has also introduced a dual tone edition of the Dominar 250 at Rs 1.54 lakh. It includes three new dual tone options. Bajaj Auto gears up for launch of Pulsar 250 during the upcoming festive season. Pulsar brand, is one of the longest-running motorcycle nameplates in the company lineup and completes 20 years in November 2021. The Pulsar 250 will be launched in celebration of this momentous event.

Boxer and Pulsar tops Exports

Bajaj Auto Limited has seen an increase of 121.66 percent in terms of YoY exports. Total exports in the past month stood at 1,65,357 units, up from 74,599 units shipped in July 2020.

Bajaj Boxer 110cc, 125cc and 150cc were most in demand with a total of 93,548 units sold last month, up 89.30 percent over 49,418 units shipped in July 2020. The Boxer commuter motorcycle commands a 56.57 percent share in the company lineup.

At No. 2 was the Pulsar range with 35,371 units shipped in the past month, up 194.22 percent over 12,022 units shipped in July 2020. Bajaj CT, Discover, Platina and Dominar each posted positive growth in the past month with Platina sales surging 2,161.11 percent from 216 units shipped in July 2020 to 4,884 units exported in the past month.

Avenger exports stood at 96 units and 447 units respectively with a total of 543 units exported in the past month. Dominar 250 and 400 saw exports of 1,388 units and 2,189 units respectively making up the total of 3,577 units exported in July 2021.