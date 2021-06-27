Bajaj Sales, Exports Breakup May 2021 – Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger, Platina, Chetak

Bajaj Auto noted de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports in May 2021 when compared to that of April 2021

Bajaj Auto sold 59,351 units in the domestic market in May 2021 and exported 1,69,312 units during the month. This was a MoM de-growth of 51.28 percent and 17.81 percent respectively as domestic sales in April 21 had stood at 1,21,829 units and exports were at 2,06,008 units. Combined sales stood at 2,28,663 units for May 21, down from 3,27,837 units for April 21.

Bajaj Pulsar and Platina

The company noted highest domestic sales for the Pulsar and Platina brand and especially so in the 70cc to 150cc segments. The Bajaj Pulsar topped the domestic sales list with 36,625 units sold in the past month, down 40.49 percent over sales of 66,586 units sold in April 21. The Pulsar commands a 66.76 percent share in the company lineup.

Next on was the Platina with domestic sales at 11,164 units, down 68.52 percent over sales of 35,467 units sold in April 21. Thereafter, sales of the Bajaj bikes failed to make it past the 10,000 unit mark with the CT100 at 7,678 units in terms of domestic sales, down 50.84 percent as against 15,619 units sold in April 21.

Sales of the Avenger, Dominar and Chetak also suffered a MoM de-growth and Chetak sales were down to just 31 units in the past month, as against 510 units sold in April 21 recording the highest de-growth of 93.92 percent. Taking segment-wise domestic sales into account, it was in the 75-110cc segments that the Bajaj CT and Platina ruled the charts while it was the Pulsar that commanded the 111-150cc segment.

Bajaj Auto Exports

Bajaj Auto recorded higher exports as compared to domestic sales in May 21. Total exports for the month stood at 1,69,312 units, down 17.81 percent as against 2,06,008 units shipped in April 21. Where exports were concerned, the Bajaj Platina and Avenger were the only two models to report growth.

Bajaj Boxer was the most in demand in global markets with 1,04,240 units exported in May 21, down from 1,20,460 units exported in April 21. The Boxer is particularly favored in markets across Africa primarily due to its rugged performance and lower cost of maintenance.

Pulsar exports were also noteworthy with 30,185 units exported in the past month, down 29.04 percent as against 42,537 units exported in April 21. Exports also included the Bajaj CT of which 15,536 units were exported in May 21 and Discover with 10,432 units exported. Both these bikes had seen higher exports in April 21 thus suffering de-growth of 14.75 percent and 37.31 percent respectively.

On a more positive note were the exports of Bajaj Platina and Avenger. Platina exports saw a MoM growth of 19.79 percent to 5,376 units, up from 4,488 units exported in April 21. Avenger exports on the other hand surged 134.25 percent from 438 units shipped in April 21 to 1,026 units exported in the past month.

Bajaj To Launch New Electric Motorcycle

Bajaj has filed a patent for its 1st electric bike with the ‘Freerider’ name under Class 12. It is said to be positioned on the same platform as the Husqvarna E-Pilen, with both bikes to also sport the same electric motor with 8kW output and a range of 100 kms.