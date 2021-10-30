Bajaj Sales, Exports Breakup Sep 2021 – Pulsar, Platina, Dominar, Avenger, CT100

Bajaj Auto domestic sales dipped 19.98 percent YoY in September 2021 with exports up 1.72 percent

Bajaj Auto Limited ranked at No. 4 among the leading two wheeler makers in terms of sales in September 2021. Next in order, following Hero, Honda and TVS, Bajaj Auto posted de-growth in terms of domestic sales while exports increased marginally.

On the whole it was a bad month for the two wheeler segment. Every leading automaker has posted a dip in sales except for TVS Motor Company. Semiconductor chip shortage has impacted sales in the 150+ cc motorcycle segment but as inventories increase at company dealership a more lucrative festive season is on the cards.

Bajaj Sales Breakup Sep 2021

Bajaj Auto sold a total of 1,69,343 units in domestic markets last month. This was a 19.98 percent de-growth over 2,11,359 units sold in September 2020. Every bike in the company lineup posted lower YoY sales except for the Platina and Chetak. Bajaj Platina sales topped the domestic list with 82,559 units sold, up 48.77 percent over 55,496 units sold in September 2020.

Bajaj Pulsar sales suffered last month, and was no longer the No 1 selling brand for the company. Pulsar registered sales of 57,974 units in the past month, down 43.55 percent over 1,02,698 units sold in September 2020. In the Pulsar range, it was the 125 that received most attention with 39,081 units sold while the Pulsar 150 saw sales to the extent of 11,082 units. Pulsar 200 sales stood at 3,703 units last month and of the Pulsar 220F the company sold 4,108 units. Bajaj also heralds in the new Pulsar 250. It will rival the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha FZ25.

Domestic sales of the Bajaj CT100 and Avenger dipped 42.68 percent and 81.45 percent respectively. Sales were down to 25,852 units and 1,090 units respectively as against 45,105 units and 5,877 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Bajaj Dominar sales also fell 35.30 percent to 1,226 units last month, down from 1,895 units sold in September 2020. On the other hand, Bajaj Chetak sales surged 122.92 percent to 642 units, up from 288 units sold in September 2020. The Bajaj Chetak recently underwent a price hike, its 3rd in 2021, making it the most expensive electric scooter on sale in India today.

Bajaj Exports Breakup Sep 2021

Bajaj Auto Limited reported exports at 1,82,697 units, up 1.72 percent over 1,79,609 units sold in September 2020. Buyers in global markets showed more preference towards the Boxer, of which 1,03,516 units were sold commanding a share of 56.66 percent. This was a 2.14 percent growth over 1,01,344 units shipped in September 2020. Bajaj Boxer 110cc demand dipped 0.76 percent to 82,420 units last month while the Boxer 125cc bike saw exports grow 73.13 percent to 5,824 percent. Boxer 150cc sales also increased in global markets by 2.28 percent to 15,272 units.

Pulsar exports dipped 14.21 percent to 35,879 units, down from 41,821 units sold in September 2020 with a share of 19.64 percent. Pulsar 150-200cc (16,254 units) and Pulsar 125-150cc (14,064 units) were more in demand as compared to the Pulsar 110-125cc, of which the company shipped 5,002 units last month.

The Bajaj Discover also saw an increase in YoY export, up 17.14 percent 18,199 units, over 15,536 units shipped in September 2020. Bajaj CT exports also increased significantly by 23.33 percent to 17,192 units over 13,940 units shipped in September 2020. Exports of the Platina, Dominar and Avenger too increased YoY.

Avenger exports up 81.13 percent to 672 units over 371 units exported in September 2021. The Avenger 250cc saw more demand over the Avenger 200cc with 576 units of the former being exported over 96 units of its smaller capacity counterpart.