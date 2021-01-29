Bajaj Sales, Exports Dec 2020 – Pulsar, Platina, CT, Dominar, Chetak

In line with industry trends, Bajaj has posted modest growth in December 2020

A total of 1,22,750 units were sold in the domestic market, which is YoY growth of 1.63%. Sales during the corresponding period in 2019 stood at 1,20,776 units.

Bajaj export numbers are even better, with YoY growth 27.67%. A total of 2,00,826 units were exported in December 2020, as compared to 1,57,302 units in December 2019. With export numbers significantly higher that domestic sales, it clearly demonstrates the company’s dominance in overseas markets.

Pulsar, Platina lead in domestic sales

Pulsar range continues to be the top selling brand in the domestic market with 75,421 units sold in December 2020. YoY growth is 48.08%, as compared to 50,931 units sold in December 2019.

Max sales are from Pulsar 125 with 42,686 units sold in December 2020. YoY growth is a whopping 183.03%, as compared to 15,082 units sold in December 2019. Next bestseller in the range is Pulsar 150 with 19,958 units sold in December 2020. However, YoY growth is down by -25.47%.

Platina takes the second spot with 30,740 units sold in December 2020. YoY sales are down -14.41%, as compared to 35,914 units sold in December 2019. Platina is the company’s top selling product in 75-110cc category.

CT is next with 13,835 units sold in December 2020. YoY sales have more than halved, as compared to 30,758 units sold in December 2019. At number four is Avenger with 1,976 units sold in December 2020. YoY sales are down by -21.40%, as compared to 2,514 units sold in December 2019.

At number five, Dominar appears to be gaining traction with YoY growth of 330.56%. A total of 775 units were sold in December 2020, as compared to 180 units in December 2019.

Chetak comes in at number six with just three units sold in December 2020. Next is Discover, which has zero sales in the month.

Boxer, Pulsar, CT dominate exports

With 1,31,284 units exported in December, Boxer continues to be the most popular Bajaj motorcycle in overseas markets. YoY growth is 40.91%, as compared to 93,168 units exported in December 2019. Most Boxer exports are in 75-110cc category, followed by 126-150cc and 111-125cc.

Next Bajaj bestseller in overseas markets is Pulsar with 37,024 units exported in December 2020. YoY growth is 52.09%, as compared to 24,344 units exported in December 2019. Max Pulsar exports are in 151-200cc category.

At number three is CT, with 14,765 units exported in December 2020. YoY numbers are down by -43.40%, as compared to 26,088 units exported in December 2019.

At number four and five are Discover and Platina with exports of 10,326 and 3,699 units, respectively. While Discover has positive YoY growth, Platina has registered negative growth in December 2020.

At number six, Dominar has made impressive gains. Exports are up from 702 units in December 2019 to 3,564 units in December 2020. Avenger comes in last with 164 units exported in December 2020. YoY numbers are down -65.25%, as compared to 472 units exported in December 2019.