Bajaj Sales, Exports Jan 2021 – Pulsar, Platina, CT, Avenger, Chetak

Bajaj domestic wholesales fell marginally in January 2021, and exports grew significantly

Bajaj reported 1.59 percent decline in domestic wholesales in January 2021. Volume loss is reported at just under 2.5k units, down to 1,50,299 units from 1,52,731 units. Of this Pulsar commands the lion’s share in sales at 97,760 units. It contributed to 65 percent of total Bajaj domestic wholesales.

Most Pulsar sales is reported in the 125cc segment at 47,080 units. In the segment sales almost doubled from 24,732 units at volume gain of 22,348 units. This is followed by the 150cc segment wherein Pulsar sales stood at 32,640 units. Growth was reported at under 5 percent, up from 31,216 units.

In the subsequent 151cc – 200cc segment, Pulsar sales is reported at 11,730 units at 57.56 percent growth. Sales grew from 7,445 units at volume gain of 4,285 units. Pulsar 220 sales grew by more than a quarter, up at 6,310 units from just under 5k units.

Bajaj Platina and CT sales

Platina is the next bestselling motorcycle, available both as a 100cc and 110cc offering. Sales fell to 27,131 units, down from 38,054 units. Volume loss is reported at 10,923 at 28.70 percent sales decline. Sales contribution stood at just over 18 percent of total domestic wholesales.

Bajaj CT also available in 100cc and 110 cc avatars saw sales fall significantly. Sales decline stood at 53.80 percent, down at 19,635 units from 42,497 units. Sales more than halved at volume loss of 22,862 units.

Bajaj Avenger and Dominar sales

Avenger sales is reported at 4,276 units. Sales grew by a quarter, up from 3,408 units at volume gain of 868 units. 160cc Avenger sales contributed to the bulk of the volume at almost 3.1k units at volume gain of 180 units at 6.18 percent growth. 220cc Avenger sales is reported at just below 1.2k units, up from 496 units at volume gain of 688 units.

Dominar available as a 250cc and 400cc offering saw cumulative sales reported at 1,467 units. Of this 250cc Dominar sales stood at 797 units, and 400cc sales at 670 units. Both reported growth. While Bajaj has been adamant of not entering the scooter business, it did launch its Chetak in a new avatar as an electric scooter. 30 units were reported sold last month. No units of Discover were sold.

Exports in January 2021 were way more positive, crossing the 2 lakh mark. Exports grew to 2,01,840 units, up from 1,56,939 units at 28.61 percent growth. Volume gain stood at juts under 45k units. In export markets, the Boxer punches its weight in gold. Last month it accounted for almost 70 percent of total exports.

Numbers were up at 1,40,544 units, up from 1,18,104 units at volume gain of 22,440 units. Pulsar and CT exports were similar at just under 19k units each, contributing to below 10 percent each in exports. Discover exports are reported at 14,616 units. Platina at 7,140 units. Dominar exports stood at 1,288 units, and Avenger at 547 units.