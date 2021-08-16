Bajaj Sales, Exports June 2021 Breakup – Pulsar, Dominar, CT100, Platina, Chetak

Bajaj Pulsar 125, an entry-level model in the lineup, saw the maximum number of units sold in June 2021

Bajaj Auto sold a total of 2,95,860 units of two-wheelers in June 2021 which included domestic sales and exports. Domestic sales increased 5.47 percent to 1,52,230 units YoY as against 1,44,329 units sold in June 2020 while exports surged 47.73 percent to 1,43,630 units in the past month as against 97,226 units shipped in June 2020.

Bajaj Pulsar Brand

Domestic sales were commanded by the Bajaj Pulsar which currently commands a 51.99 percent share. Sales suffered a 2.07 percent de-growth from 80,822 units sold in June 2020 to 79,150 units sold in the past month.

Next in line was the Platina which noted a 22.78 percent YoY increase in sales to 43,313 units, up from 35,277 units sold in June 2020. The Bajaj CT also posted positive growth at 26,608 units while sales of the Avenger and Dominar dipped 40.61 percent and 71.76 percent YoY. Bajaj Chetak also contributed 452 units to sales in June 2021.

Taking segment-wise domestic sales into account, it was the 75-110cc bikes that commanded the most attention in local markets. Sales of Bajaj CT and Platina led the list followed by Pulsar 125cc and 150cc while in the 151-200cc segments it was the Avenger and Pulsar. Dominar 250 sales suffered a de-growth of 85.95 percent to 143 units in June 2021, down from 1,018 units sold in the same month last year. Dominar 400 sales also fell dipped YoY to 347 units, down 51.60 percent over 717 units sold in June 2020.

Bajaj Exports

Bajaj Boxer was most in demand in global markets heading the list by a massive margin over the Pulsar. Boxer exports stood at 88,812 units in June 2021, up 38.78 percent over 63,996 units exported in June 2020. The Boxer commands a 61.83 percent share in the company’s export lineup and is most in demand in markets of Africa where it is regaled for its rugged performance and lower cost of maintenance.

Pulsar exports stood at 26,003 units in June 2021, up 130.89 percent over 11,262 units sold in June 2020. Bajaj Discover, Platina and Dominar also noted increased exports but the same could not be said for the Bajaj CT. CT exports dipped 16.19 percent YoY to 10,032 units, down from 11,970 units exported in June 2020. The Avenger was added to the export list with 327 units sold in June 2021.

Engine Segment-wise Exports

Taking engine wise exports into account, the Boxer, CT, Discover and Platina, all in the 75-110cc segments saw high demand in global markets with each posting positive YoY growth. Similarly, the Boxer with its 125 cc engine also noted increased demand with 67.81 percent YoY increase to 6,464 units, up from 3,852 units exported in June 2021.

In this same segment, Bajaj Discover also saw positive export growth but CT exports dipped 58.50 percent to 3,048 units, down from 7,344 units exported in June 2020. Similarly, in 126-150 cc segments, it was the Boxer that ruled the list with 14,864 units exported, up 46.59 percent over 10,140 units shipped in June 2020 while Pulsar saw an increase of 108.14 percent to 9,358 units in June 2021 up from 4,496 units exported in June 2020.